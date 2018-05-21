A Japanese mountain climber died during his eighth attempt up Mount Everest.

Nobukazu Kuriki slipped and fatally fell on the world's highest mountain, The New York Times reports.

Sherpas found Kuriki, 35, dead in his tent Monday morning, tourism department official Gyanendra Shrestha told Reuters. He had climbed 24,278 feet on the 29,035-foot mountain.

In 2012, Kuriki lost nine fingers to frostbite during an unsuccessful attempt to climb the mountain. None of his attempts were successful. In one of his last posts to social media, he was hopeful he could continue, but said he wasn't feeling well.

Three climbers died on Everest this month alone. Macedonian climber 63-year-old Gjeorgi Petkov also died over the weekend attempting to climb Everest. Shrestha said he likely suffered from cardiac arrest on Sunday. Lam Babu Sherpa went missing in early May, and was later determined dead when his bag and shoe were found, The New York Times reports.

