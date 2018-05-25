Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at a New York City police department precinct to turn himself in to face multiple charges related to allegations of sexual assault in New York.
PETER FOLEY/EPA-EFE

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein's choice of reading material for his surrender to New York authorities on Friday drew attention to a pair of entertainment biographies.

Weinstein arrived at a New York police precinct holding Richard Schickel's biography of the stage and film director Elia Kazan and Todd Purdum's Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Broadway Revolution.

It was not immediately clear why he had those books. Public speculation focused on the book about Kazan, who directed the stage and film versions of Tennessee William's A Streetcar Named Desire, and became a notorious figure during the McCarthy era after naming names of suspected Communists. The Kazan book came out in 2005, the Rodgers and Hammerstein book this spring.

Weinstein handed off the books at the police station, where he was booked quickly. An associate was carrying them when he left court a few hours later.

In an earlier time, both would have been likely film projects for the disgraced movie mogul, who pleaded not guilty to charges he raped one woman and forced another to perform oral sex.

Harvey Weinstein's opulent Hollywood career
Harvey Weinstein was hit with allegations of almost three decades of sexual harassment Thursday in the 'New York Times.' The mega-producer has long been part of the Hollywood elite. Here, he poses with Sienna Miller at a dinner in 2009.
From left to right, David Parfitt, Donna Gigliotti, Harvey Weinstein, Gwyneth Paltrow, Edward Zwick and Marc Norman all celebrate after receiving the Oscar for best picture for "Shakespeare In Love" during the 71st Annual Academy Awards Sunday, March 21, 1999 in Los Angeles. Paltrow won the Oscar for best actress in the movie.
Tom Cruise, who executive produced 'The Others' with Weinstein in 2001, playfully engaged him at the premiere.
In 2010, Weinstein and Marion Cotillard spoke together during amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS benefit gala at that year's Cannes Film Festival.
Kerry Washington and Harvey Weinstein posed for a photo at the 2010 premiere of 'The Tillman Story.'
In 2013, Weinstein and his then-pregnant wife Georgina Chapman attended the Oscars, where his movie 'Silver Linings Playbook' was up for eight Academy Awards.
'Silver Linings Playbook,' earned Jennifer Lawrence her first Oscar for best actress.
George Clooney and Weinstein sat near each other at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards.
Hillary Clinton, then secretary of state, laughed with Weinstein at the 2012 TIME 100 Gala celebrating the magazine's list of the most influential people in the world.
Duchess Kate met Weinstein at the 2013 London premiere of 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.'
Director Lee Daniels, Oprah Winfrey, and Harvey Weinstein posed at the after-party for 'The Butler' in 2013.
Weinstein was presented with the W.E.B. Du Bois medal by Glenn Hutchins in 2014 at Harvard. The DuBois Medal is Harvard's highest honor in the field of African and African-American Studies.
Auctioneer Sharon Stone gets an assist from Jeremy Renner, Nicole Kidman and Harvey Weinstein at the Cinema Against AIDS dinner in 2013.
Weinstein poses with Zendaya at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in 2015.
Weinstein and his fashion-designer wife, Georgina Chapman, hit the 2017 Weinstein Company-Netflix Golden Globes After-Party.
Weinstein was in the first row for the February 2017 Marchesa show at New York Fashion Week to see the latest designs from his wife's label. He was flanked by 'This Is Us' star Mandy Moore and 'Vogue' editor Anna Wintour.
Weinstein sat with former NBC anchor and current Investigation Discovery host Tamron Hall at Marchesa's most recent New York Fashion Week show in September.
In March, Weinstein, and JAY-Z spoke onstage during a town hall in NYC.
