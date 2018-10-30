Google delivered a treat for its Halloween doodle: its first multiplayer game.

Visit Google's main search page and you'll spot green and purple ghosts congregating near a creepy Google logo.

When users hit play, they bring up a game called Great Ghoul Duel. The game features two teams of green and purple ghosts trying to capture as many spirits as they can and return them to their home base.

Players can move the ghosts using the arrow keys on their keyboard, joining other human players in trying to recruit spirits, which lead to in-game bonuses such as faster speed and night vision.

Users can either play with random people around the globe or host their own match, sending friends a link invite to join.

