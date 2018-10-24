DETROIT – Wanna hear of an eerie impulse buy? I sort of hate to admit this one. But earlier this year, I bought two grave sites – one cemetery plot for me and another for my husband.

Total price: $2,790.

Why spend that kind of money before you're dead? Or before you're expecting to die? Good question. After all, you could live a little and go on a cruise for that kind of cash.

Why indeed. Whether we like it or not, many of us may be thinking more about death these days. All the deeply disturbing news about the mishandling of human remains at some funeral homes in Detroit makes us think twice about what could go wrong.

And many of us, frankly, are curious when we spot headlines – often around Halloween – proclaiming: "Forget stocks, invest in cemetery plots." The theory is that grave prices are only going up, not down.

Demographics mean many young adults will soon be burying their parents. Baby boomers, born in 1946, turned age 72 in 2018. The youngest boomers turned 54.

Yet plenty of financial pitfalls – and totally unexpected fees – await on the way to the grave. Here's a look:

Buried fees

Many consumers are shocked to discover that they owe thousands of dollars in extra costs, such as fees to open and close the grave and buy a vault, according to Holly Shreve Gilbert, the interim president for the Funeral Consumer Information Society in Michigan.

She heard from one family who was upset that they had to pay an additional $800 to open the ground just to bury cremated remains. Some cemeteries may charge $1,500 or more to open the ground for a traditional casket burial, even if you have already purchased a burial space.

Experts warn some interment fees can exceed the cost of the cemetery plots.

"Most, but not all, cemeteries require you to purchase a grave liner, which will cost several hundred dollars," too, according to the Federal Trade Commission's report on "Buying a Cemetery Site."

Grave liners and vaults are containers that the casket will be placed into prior to burial.

Charges called "perpetual care" are sometimes included in the purchase price of a cemetery plot but not always.

Another warning from the FTC: Some commercial cemeteries offer a free plot for a veteran. But they may charge "exorbitant rates" for the spouse, as well as high fees for opening and closing each grave.

Fewer protections

The Federal Trade Commission has what's called a "funeral rule" that enables you to spend money on only those goods and services you want or need, whether you are making arrangements when a death occurs or in advance.

While the rule covers pre-need sales of funeral arrangements, it generally does not apply to cemetery arrangements, said Craig Tregillus, Funeral Rule Coordinator for the Federal Trade Commission.

Cemeteries are governed by state law and not within the purview of the FTC, he said.

In Michigan, not all cemeteries are regulated. Cemeteries owned and operated by municipalities, churches or religious institutions are exempt from the Michigan act.

If you're planning a funeral, funeral directors must give you price information on the telephone if you ask for it. You don’t have to give them your name, address, or telephone number first. Although they are not required to do so, many funeral homes mail their price lists, and some post them online.

Not so with cemeteries.

Best bet: Ask the cemetery to spell out charges, as well as future costs.

Another good tip: If you prepay for any cemetery or funeral expenses, keep copies of an itemized contract and proof of payment, including canceled checks and receipts, if possible, according to Julia Dale, Director of the Michigan Corporations Securities and Commercial Licensing Bureau, Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Make sure the face of the contract details which items are guaranteed at a set price for use in the future, and which items are not, Dale said.

Don't underestimate the power of emotion

For me, spending $2,790 was purely an impulse purchase. And I'm happy to say my husband was OK with it.

I'd never suggest it's likely to be a good investment, particularly since my mother told me long ago about all those extra charges, such as opening the grave.

Ken Brant, owner of Grave Solutions, a multilisting service for the resale of cemetery property, said he's had people list grave sites because the family doesn't want to pay another $3,000 or so in added costs to just to use a grave that's already been purchased.

"People are just saying 'Nope, we can't afford it,'" said Brant, 76, who said the last four funerals he attended all involved cremations.

"The higher prices have forced people to the cremation market," Brant said. Many times, a cremation can be handled for $1,000.

Location, location, location

Over the years, I've thought about where I wanted to be buried.

My mother bought three plots together when my Uncle Joe died in 1993. Later, Dad was buried there in 2001. Mom was buried in 2011 between Dad and Uncle Joe. And Busia, my beloved grandmother, is just very short drive away in another section at the same cemetery in Detroit. And I've wanted to be near them.

When my only sister Linda died in February, I figured I'd try to shop for one last discount with her.

What if, I asked my brother-in-law Larry, we offered to buy a few plots at once? Could we get a discount? (No, my family wasn't shocked in the least that I'd entertain a bit of bargain shopping during a very sad time in our lives. My sister likely wouldn't have expected anything less.)

We were able to get a price reduction of $155 a grave. So I paid $1,395 per grave. I was able to pay in installments and spend a few hundred dollars each month. Because I paid the bill in full in less than 12 months, I didn't face any interest charges.

The graves are in the same section as my parents and my husband and I will be next to my sister and brother-in-law.

So far, no regrets. But I realize it's not a good idea for everyone — particularly if you're feeling rushed into something. Or you need that money for something else. Or you're wondering if you might double your money on Bitcoin or marijuana stocks.

What's a good price?

Prices will vary based on cemetery, special areas, the state you live in and the community.

On top of that, prices also vary based on the inventory available, as well as whether you're looking at a more expensive private mausoleum or standard ground space, according to Mathew P. Forastiere, vice president of operations for Midwest Memorial Group, which has 28 cemeteries in Michigan.

"We have ground burial interment rights starting as low as $2,195 dollars in some of our cemeteries," Forastiere said.

"We also have mausoleum crypts that are priced at $48,000 dollars for a single interment right."

Michael Chilcote, general manager and chief operating officer for the Mt. Elliott Cemetery Association, which has six cemeteries in metro Detroit, said prices start at about $1,500 for a single burial space in the ground. But the range is very extensive, depending on features in a given area.

Families may spend $750 to memorialize cremated remains, he said. But prices can go into several thousand dollars for more unique tributes.

About 85 percent of the cemetery association's revenue now is generated by families who are pre-planning in some way, he said. In the past, more people bought based on an immediate need.

"It's been a real switch in the last 15 to 20 years," Chilcote said.

Often, people plan in advance because they want to be located near loved ones. Many times, people make arrangements to make it easier for their loved ones when they die. Various payment plans can help cover the bills of buying the burial rights.

Staying put

Before you commit to a cemetery, consider if you plan to be living in the same area when you die.

Yes, you may be able to unload unwanted cemetery plots on Craigslist or eBay or online sites called, Grave Solutions.

Or not.

Gene Hill, 92, listed one burial space at Forest Lawn in Detroit on Van Dyke on the Grave Solutions site early this year. So far, no takers.

"I never had a call," he told me when I phoned this week.

The asking price is $1,200 — which the ad says is a good value since it's less than half the going rate for a similar space at that cemetery.

Hill told me his parents are buried at Forest Lawn and they bought three plots around 1940 or so. One plot remains for him and he doesn't want it.

Hill — who worked in marketing — lives with his wife Tricia, 93, in Franklin and has plans to be buried at the nearby historic Franklin Cemetery. The couple paid $3,500 for one plot there. They plan to be be cremated and buried together in that one plot.

Typically, Grave Solutions said it can take on average 15 months to sell a grave site via its website. Sellers need to be prepared to drop the price down to about half of the going rate that the cemetery is charging currently.

Some cemeteries, but not all, have a buyback policy where they agree to buy cemetery merchandise back at a reduced price.

When a person or family resells property back to the Mt. Elliott Cemetery Association, for example, the cemetery keeps anywhere from as little as $40 to up to 30 percent of the total purchase, depending on when the purchase was made and the applicable transfer policy that was in place at the time.

Before you assume anything, find out the cemetery’s policy for an owner directly selling a burial right to the public. Paperwork must be in proper order. Figure out the cost of changing records, which could be $100 or more. Know if the person selling the lot has the right to sell it.

Talk with the cemetery before you buy anything online. It's important to know upfront whether the resale of a cemetery plot will work.

"Some cemeteries are helpful, and some are not," Dale said.

Even once someone is buried at a given cemetery, families can have second thoughts.

Gruesome as it might sound, some metro Detroit families do make the hard decision to pay a few thousand dollars to move someone who is buried at one cemetery to another in the area, maybe going from a Detroit cemetery to the suburbs.

"It's a big endeavor. And obviously, it's an emotional business," Forastiere said.

Contact Susan Tompor: stompor@freepress.com or 313-222-8876. Follow Susan on Twitter @ Tompor.

