North Carolina Republican Rep. Walter Jones introduced a resolution co-sponsored by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., Thursday calling for an apology from the White House to Sen. John McCain for a staffer's remark that the Arizona Republican's opposition to CIA nominee Gina Haspel didn't matter because "he's dying anyway."

Jones, who has regularly been at odds with President Trump, was outraged by White House aide Kelly Sadler's comments about McCain, who is fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer, and the lack of a public apology prompted him to submit the legislation, Jones' spokeswoman Allison Tucker said.

A copy of House Resolution 901 obtained by USA TODAY "calls upon the White House to issue a public apology to Senator John McCain and his family for insensitive comments made by a staffer during this difficult time for the McCain family."

The resolution notes that "every family deserves dignity and respect in the trying times of a loved one's declining health" and "our religious and social traditions call upon us to apologize for wrongdoing."

"While this apology should have already taken place," the document says, "it is never too late to apologize."

Jones called Sadler's remarks "outrageous and unacceptable" after they were reported.

"It’s a sad day in this country when White House officials are mocking a man who, while serving his country, was tortured as a prisoner of war," Jones said in a statement Friday. "He’s more than earned the right to speak out on these matters. A public apology should be issued immediately."

Jones was elected to Congress in 1994. The 12-term congressman sits on the House Armed Services Committee.

