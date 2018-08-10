Google unveils its new line of devices, including the Pixel 3 smartphone.

Eli Blumenthal, USA Today

Google's Pixel is gearing up for another bout with Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy.

After a seemingly endless stream of leaks, including full on video reviews on YouTube, Google's latest phones are now officially official. Called the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the new phones are Google's latest showcase Android devices for 2018.

As the rumors and leaks suggested, the two new phones feature modest redesigns from last year's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, increasing the screen size in exchange of shrinking the black bars, or bezels, that surrounds the display.

The Pixel 3 now has a 5.5-inch OLED display (up slightly from the 5-inch screen on the Pixel 2). The Pixel 3 XL embraces the edge-to-edge notched design popularized by the iPhone X, raising its screen to a 6.3-inch size that surpasses last year's Pixel 2 XL (6-inches) and places it right below the 6.4-inch display on the Galaxy Note 9 and 6.5-inch screen on Apple's iPhone XS Max.

On the camera front, the two phones keep a single rear 12.2-megapixel camera while adding a second front-facing shooter. Google says the two front cameras, both at 8 megapixels, are for improved selfies and group selfies thanks to a wide angle lens. Improvements to Google's aritifical intelligence, and a new Top Shot feature, aims to recognize your best photo, capturing multiple photos and recommending the best one.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. The most interesting and talked-about stories from Arizona and beyond delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons! Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

A Night Sight feature aims to remove the flash by using machine learning to boost low light without having the flash wash out the subject. The cameras also have a portrait mode for keeping the subject in focus while blurring the background.

While most manufacturers have embraced the idea of at least two rear lenses, Google is once again banking on its software to help its phones take the best pictures regardless of the situation. Last year's Pixel line featured one of the most well-regarded cameras of the year, giving weight to the company's claims and setting a high bar for this year's phones.

This story is developing...

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com