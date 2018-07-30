Behind the scenes at Delta Air Lines

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal signed an executive order Monday to stop collecting sales tax on jet fuel effective Wednesday, a tax the legislature kept in place this year to penalize Delta Air Lines.

The Georgia legislature debated dropping the 4% sales and use tax on jet fuel this year as part of a broader tax overhaul. But lawmakers kept the tax in place in retaliation for Delta halting a discount program with the National Rifle Association.

Deal noted that Georgia airports generate $62 billion in economic activity each year, with flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport supporting $11 billion in investment and 42,000 jobs across the state.

The 4% tax on jet fuel is among the highest in the country, behind only Illinois, California and Michigan, Deal said. Delta pays an estimated $40 million per year. Other states impose little or no tax on jet fuel, putting Georgia at a disadvantage behind Florida, New York, North Carolina and Texas, Deal said.

In his executive order, Deal said he had the authority to suspend collection of the tax.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The tax became an issue in the campaign to succeed the Republican Deal. Brian Kemp, the Republican secretary of state who won the July 24 primary, has urged the legislature to reject the airline's tax break and approve a tax holiday July 4 for sales of guns and ammunition.

Other states made offers – some jokingly, others sounding more serious – encouraging Delta to relocate its hub.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian thanked Deal for helping the airline with a hub at the busiest airport in the world for remaining competitive in the global economy.

"With 33,000 employees in Georgia, we are honored to call this our home state, and proud of the $58 billion in economic impact that Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport creates statewide every year,” Bastian said. “The savings will allow us to invest additional flights into Georgia in the years to come. We look forward to continued growth of our service in Georgia and the job creation that will accompany it."

Allegiant Air, which offers flights from Savannah, also welcomed the dec ision.

"We appreciate the Governor’s support of commercial air service in the state, and his understanding of the important role it plays in developing the state’s economy," the airline said in a statement. "This decision encourages ultra-low-cost-carriers like Allegiant to continue providing affordable air travel for Georgia residents and those wishing to vacation in this great state.”

TODAY IN THE SKY: First look: Delta shows off first Boeing 777 retrofitted with new cabin interior

Delta Air Lines reveals its first retrofitted Boeing 777 cabin

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com