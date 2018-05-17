Frontier Airlines debuts at Washington Dulles
Frontier Airlines announced a major expansion in San Antonio, where the ultra low-cost carrier will add nine new routes to its existing schedule.
Once the flights begin, Frontier will fly non-stop from San Antonio to 23 destinations. That, Frontier says, will make it the top carrier in San Antonio as measured by the number of non-stop routes offered. (Scroll down for schedule details on all nine of the new routes)
Frontier’s new San Antonio routes are: Albuquerque; Charlotte; Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Jacksonville, Fla.; Memphis; Oklahoma City; Omaha and Tulsa.
Frontier will be the only airline to fly on eight of the nine routes. Its new Charlotte-San Antonio service will face direct competition from American, which counts Charlotte as one of its hub cities.
Frontier’s existing destinations (including seasonal) from San Antonio are: Atlanta; Cincinnati; Colorado Springs; Denver; Las Vegas; New Orleans; San Diego; San Jose, Calif.; Ontario, Calif.; Orlando; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Raleigh-Durham and Washington Dulles.
Scroll down for schedule details on Frontier's new San Antonio routes:
Albuquerque
Seasonal service begins Aug. 15; two flights a week on Airbus A319 jets
Charlotte
Seasonal service begins Aug. 12; three flights a week on Airbus A319 jets
Cleveland
Seasonal service begins Aug. 13; two flights a week on Airbus A319 jets
Columbus, Ohio
Seasonal service begins Aug. 15; two flights a week on Airbus A319 jets
Jacksonville, Fla.
Seasonal service begins Aug. 12; three flights a week on Airbus A320 jets
Memphis
Seasonal service begins Aug. 13; two flights a week on Airbus A319 jets
Oklahoma City
Seasonal service begins Aug. 13; four flights a week on Airbus A319 jets
Omaha
Seasonal service begins Aug. 12; three flights a week on Airbus A319 jets
Tulsa
Seasonal service begins Aug. 12; three flights a week on Airbus A319 jets
