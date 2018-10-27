LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox News says its new streaming service will debut in November.

Subscriptions to the service, Fox Nation, can be purchased starting Sunday. The cost is $5.99 monthly or $64.99 for a year.

Fox Nation will launch Nov. 27 with original content featuring, among others, Fox News Channel hosts Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Brit Hume.

Fox Nation will satisfy the audience’s desire to watch content when and where they want, Fox executive John Finley said in a statement Thursday.

A one-hour special detailing the service’s programming will air on the Fox News channel at 8 p.m. EDT Sunday. It will include Jesse Watters, Tomi Lahren and others who will be featured on Fox Nation.

