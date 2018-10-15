A new pharmaceutical industry plan to disclose the prices of drugs advertised on television was quickly dismissed by the top U.S. health official as only a "small step in the right direction" – and far worse by other critics Monday.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association, or PhRMA, said Monday that TV ads for drugs will direct consumers to a website at which they will be able to find list prices and information about copayments and financial assistance.

“Today’s announcement represents a big change for our companies, and it will require significant operational changes for individual companies to implement,” PhRMA CEO Stephen Ubl said. “But we believe this is the right thing to do and is an important step toward providing patients with the information they want.”

Critics were quick to pounce.

"The impact of this is zero," said Michael Rea, founder and CEO of software company RX Savings Solutions. "It's not going to do anything."

The Campaign for Sustainable Rx Pricing called the plan "a total joke."

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who planned a major speech on drug prices Monday afternoon, vowed the government would go further.

"Our vision for a new, more transparent drug-pricing system does not rely on voluntary action," he said in a statement. "The drug industry remains resistant to providing real transparency around their prices, including the sky-high list prices that many patients pay. "

The Trump administration and Congress have asked drugmakers to provide cost information in drug advertisements.

Ubl said the industry was "voluntarily stepping up to the plate.”

David Mitchell, founder of the nonprofit advocacy group Patients for Affordable Drugs, cautioned against "making too big of a deal about this."

Mitchell, who has the blood cancer multiple myeloma, said even putting list prices in the actual ads – rather than on a separate website – wouldn't reduce drug prices.

PhRMA said a survey showed consumers want more information about drug prices. Mitchell dismissed the result.

"They didn't ask the right question, which is 'Do you want more information on drug prices or do you want lower drug prices?,' " Mitchell said. "That’s because PhRMA doesn't want the answer."

PhRMA says it is working with groups representing consumers, patients, pharmacists and providers to develop the new website for drug price transparency.

The groups include the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the National Community Pharmacists Association and the National Medical Association, which represents African-American doctors and their patients.

PhRMA said list prices would be available in the spring.

