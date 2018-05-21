A monkey escaped its crate Monday at the San Antonio International Airport.

An airport official confirmed that the monkey was loose in the airport area. According to the official, the primate was onboard a flight that landed at SAT. It was able to get out of its crate as it was coming from the aircraft to the baggage area.

San Antonio Police say that the monkey was contained around 3:45 PM. Crews were able to isolate the monkey to a room at the airport. Operations have returned to normal, police confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

