Peter Salama, the World Health Organization's emergency response chief, warned Wednesday the Ebola outbreak in West Africa's Democratic Republic of Congo has a "potential to expand."

"We are on the epidemiological knife edge," Salama told a special meeting of the World Health Organization (WHO) member states in Geneva on Wednesday.

"The next few weeks will really tell if this outbreak is going to expand to urban areas or if we are going to be able to keep it under control," he added.

A first case of Ebola was reported on Thursday in Mbandaka, a Congolese city of around 1.2 million people. So far seven cases have surfaced in the city.

"An urban case means that it can spread quickly. That is another challenge," WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the Geneva conference.

The international health agency said Wednesday there has been 58 cases since the outbreak was declared on May 8, of which 27 have been deaths.

This is the ninth Ebola outbreak in Congo in four decades. The last major Ebola outbreak hit the eastern African countries of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in 2014, killing some 11,000 people.

Congo's neighbors on alert

Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's regional chief for Africa, said that Congo's neighboring countries had begun preparations to prevent Congo Ebola from entering their borders.

"All nine countries have initiated their readiness activities," Moeti said.

"There is constant movement of people through the porous borders," Moeti said, adding that travelers are using waterways and roads.

The WHO has been assisting Congo's neighbors, providing them protective gear, thermometers and rapid diagnostic test kits that would help authorities detect and treat possible Ebola infections.

Health workers fight Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo
01 / 15
A man washes his hands with water from a dispenser containing water mixed with disinfectant at the Congo Air Market on the airport road in the east of Mbandaka on May 23, 2018. An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has a clear "potential to expand", WHO warned on May 23, amid news three people infected with the deadly virus had fled a local hospital. The international health agency said there have been 58 cases since the outbreak was declared on May 8, of which 27 have been deaths.
02 / 15
An International Red Cross Committee (ICRC) staff member walks in front of a quarantine zone at the hospital of Wangata in Mbandaka on May 22, 2018, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Health workers fighting Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo have run into an invisible but powerful hurdle -- a belief system that deems the disease to be a curse or the result of evil spirits. Some people are refusing medical care and turn instead to preachers and prayers to chase away the threat, they say.
03 / 15
In this photo taken on May 20, 2018, a team from Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) dons protective clothing and equipment as they prepare to treat Ebola patients in an isolation ward of Mbandaka hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
04 / 15
Congo's Health minister Oly Ilunga (seated C) speaks with other workers during the launch of an experimental Ebola vaccine in Mbandaka on May 21, 2018.
05 / 15
Nurses working with the World Health Organization (WHO) prepare to administer vaccines in Mbandaka on May 21, 2018 during the launch of the Ebola vaccination campaign.
06 / 15
A worker from the World Health Organization (WHO) administers Ebola vaccination during the launch of an experimental vaccine in Mbandaka on May 21, 2018.
07 / 15
A worker from the World Health Organization (WHO) holds up a vial of an experimental Ebola vaccine in Mbandaka on May 21, 2018.
08 / 15
An ambulance carries the remains of an Ebola victim towards a burial site in Mbandaka on May 22, 2018, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
09 / 15
A health official uses a thermometer to measure the temperature of disembarking passengers at the airport at Mbandaka in the Democratic Republic of Congo on May 19, 2018. Alarm bells sounded on May 17, after the outbreak, previously reported in a remote rural area of the country, notched up its first confirmed case in Mbandaka, a city of 1.2 million.
10 / 15
Bush meat is on display at a market in Mbandaka on May 22, 2018, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Local residents are eating monkey meat and other bush meats that are believed to spread Ebola virus despite warnings by experts to avoid consuming such meats.
11 / 15
A health official registers the arrival of passengers at the airport in Mbandaka on May 19, 2018.
12 / 15
A health official supervises World Health Organization (WHO) medical supplies at the airport in Mbandaka on May 19, 2018.
13 / 15
Infrared thermometers are ready to be distributed by the United Nations organization UNICEF in Mbandaka on May 21, 2018.
14 / 15
Health workers don protective clothing on May 12, 2018 as they prepare to attend to patients in the isolation ward to diagnose and treat suspected Ebola patients, at Bikoro Hospital in Bikoro, the rural area where the Ebola outbreak was announced in Congo.
15 / 15
A health worker wears protective clothing outside an isolation ward to diagnose and treat suspected Ebola patients in Bikoro on May 12, 2018.
