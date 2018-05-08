If you love Nutella — and let's face it, few of us don't — the maker of the famed Italian chocolate and hazelnut spread has a potential job for you.

The Ferrerro company, which makes Nutella, Ferrero Rocher chocolates and other sweet treats is looking for 60 "sensory judges" who will be paid for tasting its products.

Nutella has such worldwide demand that mini-riots broke out in France back in January when discounted containers of the rich spread went on sale. It's so popular that U.S. discount warehouse club chain Costco this year started offering its own version.

This is the first time Ferrero is recruiting "non-professionals" for this oh-so-grueling gustatory work, according to The Local, which reports Italy's news in English.

The job ad was published by Openjobmetis for Soremartec Italia srl, which is Rerrero's research and development company.

There's just one catch.

You have to be ready, able and willing to relocate to Ferrero's headquarters in Alba, located in Italy's northwest Piedmont region. That's the area famed for its white truffles, not to mention, Barolos, Barbarescos and other fine wines.

Got your suitcase packed?

The 60 volunteers lucky enough to be selected will be tested by a three-month training course scheduled to start in September. The training is designed to sharpen the recruits' senses of taste and smell, as well as teach them the correct terminology to describe their reactions, The Local reported.

At the end of the training, Ferrero will select 40 recruits for two tasting panels. The finalists will be offered part-time positions that would allow them to seek other work on the side.

No experience is required because Ferrero is looking for average consumers. However, applicants must have no food allergies and must be familiar with using computers.

Interested? Travel+Leisure, which also reported on the recruiting effort, said you can apply at alba@openjob.it with reference code ALB01 in the subject line.

