Dream homes for sale in the Bahamas
The Royall Beach Estates condo is next to an infinity pool. Other outdoor space includes a covered patio with a barbecue grill and patio furniture.
Royall Beach Estates is a small beachfront gated community in the southwestern area of New Providence in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas. A ground-floor two-bedroom, two bath condo with ocean views is available for $499,000.
The Royall Beach Estates condo comes fully furnished with antiques.
The Royall Beach Estates condo has a custom kitchen with solid wood cabinetry and Corian counter tops.
The Royall Beach Estates condo comes fully furnished with antiques.
This four-bedroom, three -bathroom waterfront home in Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands of the Bahamas is on the market for $1.6 million.
The Elbow Cay house has a 45-ft. private dock located on protected White Sound.
The Elbow Cay house also features a swimming pool.
The Elbow Cay house has granite counter tops and a breakfast bar in the kitchen.
The Elbow Cay house has many areas for entertaining.
Hibiscus in Elbow Cay in Abaco is on the market for $2.215 million. It is listed by Hideaways Real Estate.
Hibiscus, a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home, is located in the White Sound section of Elbow Cay.
Hibiscus also has a swimming pool.
White Sound is located in the Sea of Abaco. Hibiscus faces the ocean.
Hibiscus has an open layout in the living area.
Sand Dollar is a five-bedroom, 5 1/2- bathroom estate in the waterfront community of Palm Cay in Nassau. It is listed by Dupuch Real Estate for $2.85 million.
Sand Dollar has a pool, pool house and a guest cottage with a three-car garage.
Sand Dollar has formal living and dining rooms.
Sand Dollar has a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, dual islands, and high-end appliances including a Wolf double oven, Sub-Zero fridge, and a built-in Miele coffee maker.
This is Sand Dollar at night.
Gull Cottage in Ocean Club Estates is on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom house is listed by Dupuch Real Estate for $8.2 million.
The exterior of Gull Cottage has a sweeping patio that extends from the porch off the great room, kitchen, and downstairs bedroom so guests can flow from space to space. The pool house includes a bathroom, Wolf barbecue area and granite bar which seats eight people in the shade.
Gull Cottage has a custom maple kitchen featuring Sub-zero and Wolf appliances.
Gull Cottage has a 400-square foot temperature-controlled wine cellar.
The basement of Gull Cottage is known as "Le Cave." It has a 400 square-foot temperature-controlled wine cellar, pool table, home theater with surround sound, and a full twelve-seat teak bar.
Why have a dream home, when you can have a dream island? Little Pipe Cay is a private island for sale in the Exumas island chain of the Bahamas. It is listed by Neal Sroka at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for $85 million.
A number of houses and cottages are spread across Little Pipe Cay for family, guests and staff.
Little Pipe Cay has plenty of ocean surrounding it, but the main house also has a swimming pool.
Little Pipe Cay is in the Exumas island chain of the Bahamas.
Little Pipe Cay is located about 70 miles from Nassau, 270 miles from Miami and 270 Miles from Palm Beach. It can accommodate private planes and charters.
A number of houses and cottages are spread across Little Pipe Cay for family, guests and staff.
Brett Davis for Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Many travelers think of the Bahamas as a college Spring Break destination.

But there’s a sophisticated side to this island chain. The opening of the $4.2 billion Baha Mar resort in Nassau last year has added more luxury to the Bahamas, with three upscale hotels, the largest casino in the Caribbean, dozens of restaurants, art exhibits, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, and high-end retailers such as Bulgari, Chopard, Cartier and Rolex.

The Bahamas consists of 29 islands and more than 600 cays (sandy elevations atop coral reefs). Outside of the capital city of Nassau, the so-called out islands can be calmer and less trafficked. Many of the islands have pristine beaches and opportunities for diving, boating and exploring nature. The Abacos, for instance, form a 120-mile long chain of islands with golf courses and colonial towns. The Exumas have ultra-private resorts and less-visited beaches.

That gives those looking to purchase a dream home plenty of choices, says Samara Albury, a real estate broker at Hideaways Real Estate

“Overall real estate in the Bahamas is growing whether you like the casinos and nightlife of the capital, New Providence or the laid back ‘island life’ that the out islands of the Bahamas have to offer,” Albury says.

She points to Hope Town, located on the island of Elbow Cay in the Abaco chain. People there get around by boat, golf cart or bicycle.  

“The popularity of Hope Town has a lot to do with the small community that welcome you like family,” she says.  “The vacation rental market is also well-established in Abaco offering second homeowners the opportunity to rent their home for a good rental return.”

Nassau still remains the most popular place to purchase a home because of its proximity to the airport, says Neal Sroka, a broker at Douglas Elliman Real Estate. But potential buyers are increasingly considering the out islands even if they are more difficult to get to.

“There’s more and more development in what is considered to be the out islands and there’s been a big push by government to have development in the out islands,” he says. “What makes it so difficult to get there makes it that much more attractive. You don’t have the influx of tourists that you would have in other places.”

The Bahamas can be a particularly good choice for U.S. residents, says Helen Aaron-Dupuch, a broker at ERA Dupuch Real Estate. The Bahamas is less than 200 miles from Miami, and there are multiple daily flights between the two cities. There also daily flights from Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, New York, Atlanta, and other U.S. cities.

“We have a stable economy and our dollar is on par with the United States dollar, which makes transactions relatively simple, and there are tax benefits as we have no capital gains tax, no income tax, and no wealth tax,” she says.

For a look at five dream homes in the Bahamas – and one dream island – take a look a the photo gallery above.

This Corfu island property in Greece, called Agios Markos Terra Verde, is on the market for $1.1 million.
Sit by the pool at this Corfu island villa called Agios Markos Terra Verde.
There is plenty of outdoor seating with vistas at this Corfu property.
This Corfu property has outdoor seating and a fireplace.
You can dine outdoors at this Corfu island property.
No need to dine out with this kitchen at this Corfu island property.
This Corfu island property has comfortable indoor seating areas as well.
The bedrooms at this Corfu property are whimsical.
This bedroom at the Corfu property is on the romantic side.
Here's one of the bathrooms at the Corfu property.
For $1.17 million, you can get this completely furnished home on the Cyclades island of Andros.
This villa on the Cyclades island of Andros has a swimming pool and outdoor seating area.
This villa on the Cyclades island of Andros also has shaded outdoor eating areas. .
Andros is an island in the Cyclades archipelago.
This villas on the Cyclades island of Andros.has panoramic views from the pool.
The Anros Sariza villa has five bedrooms.
The Andros Sariza villa was built in 2006.
This Cycladic property, consisting of two residences, is on sale for $2.4 million.
This Cycladic property has a large outdoor pool.
This Cycladic property has a large outdoor pool.
This Cycladic property, known as Agios Ioannis Salt & Sea, has plenty of indoor space as well.
Agios Ioannis Salt & Sea is located on the island of Ios in the Aegean Sea.
Agios Ioannis Salt & Sea is located on the island of Ios in the Aegean Sea.
Agios Ioannis Salt & Sea is located on the island of Ios in the Aegean Sea.
For $4.9 million, you can get this property on the popular island of Mykonos.
This Mykonos property has an infinity pool with views of the Aegean Sea.
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has many areas for outdoor entertaining.
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has many areas for outdoor entertaining.
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has many areas for outdoor entertaining.
Seashore Theory on Mykonos has a fully equipped kitchen.
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has six bedrooms.
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has six bedrooms, some with views of the sea.
Here is a bathroom at Seashore Theory in Mykonos.
Even the indoor dining area at Seashore Theory in Mykonos has views of the outdoors.
For $7.29 million, you can get this Corfu island mansion.
The $7.29 million mansion has a large outdoor pool.
The Emerald Bay villa on Corfu has five bedrooms.
Each of the five bedrooms in Emerald Bay on Corfu have en suite bathrooms.
Emerald Bay is nestled between the bays of Avlaki and Kassiopi in Corfu.
Emerald Bay is nestled between the bays of Avlaki and Kassiopi in Corfu.
Emerald Bay on Corfu has several common areas.
Emerald Bay has five bedrooms with views.
This three bedroom, three bathroom unit is located in the tallest condominium building in Savannah at 8001 Old Tybee Road E. The unit has private porches with views of the Bull and Savannah Rivers, Bull River Marina, Fort Pulaski, Tybee Island, and Talmadge Bridge. The building as a rooftop deck with a private pool for all unit owners with 360-degree views of Savannah. It is on the market for $549,000.
This Tybee Road condo has private porches.
The condo unit has views of Tybee Island. It is 10 minutes to downtown and five minutes to Tybee.
This Tybee Road condo has hardwood floors and crown molding throughout, built-in cabinets, new light fixtures, and ceiling fans throughout.
This end unit has an open floor plan. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a new refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher.
The three bedrooms have black-out shades.
This Ardsley Park Victorian mansion, built circa 1913 and located at 121 E. Victory Drive, is listed in Savannah, Georgia, for $849,000. It has an expansive front porch, seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, eight fireplaces, an elevator, and a swimming pool. It has a master suite on the main level. The second floor has five bedrooms. The third floor has an in-law suite. The property is surrounded by ancient oaks, a very historic Savannah scene.
This Ardsley Park Victorian mansion, circa 1913, has eight fireplaces.
This Ardsley Park Victorian mansion has a breakfast room and large kitchen.
This Ardsley Park Victorian mansion has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms.
This Ardsley Park Victorian mansion was designed for entertaining.
The Ardsley Park mansion has manicured grounds that envelope the property and the swimming pool.
This French colonial custom waterfront cottage is on the market for $949,900.
This custom coastal cottage has a French colonial influence. It was designed for its owners by local architect Mitchell Ginn. It is the personal home of the builder.
This Richmond Hill home has a private dock with a 10,000-lb. boat lift.
The home has multiple outdoor living spaces, all with a view.
The Richmond Hill home has a fluid open floor plan designed for entertaining.
The Richmond Hill home was designed by local architect Mitchell Ginn.
This home is located in the Landmark Historic District. It was completely renovated in 2014. It can be utilized as a single residence or two residences. The property has two separate vacation certificates grandfathered in. It has five working fireplaces and double balconies covered in lush plants and Italian Cyprus trees. It is on the market for $1.095 million.
This historic district property was renovated in 2014.
The property can serve as one large home or it can be divided into two units.
The property is available fully furnished.
The property has double balconies.
The property is located in the western side of the historic district with fewer tourist buses.
This mansion at 703 Dancy Avenue is on the market for $4.5 million. It has a view of the Vernon River. This five-bedroom, five-bathroom Victorian is located in exclusive Vernonburg.
The mansion is located in exclusive Vernonburg.
This Vernonburg mansion has five bedrooms and five full bathrooms.
This Vernonburg mansion has 4.974 square feet of living and entertaining space.
This Vernonburg mansion has a state-of-the-art kitchen.
The Victorian mansion has views of the Vernon River.
For $549,000, you can buy this home nestled on a wooded lot along the shores of Lake Michigan. It is located at 76477 Fieldstone Circle South Haven, Michigan.
Association amenities for the Fieldstone Circle property include a pool on the bluff, tennis court, and private beach.
There are two screened-in porches in this Fieldstone Circle house in South Haven, Michigan. One is on the main level and one is off the master suite.
The Fieldstone Circle three-bedroom South Haven, Michigan, house has high-end finishes including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and a fireplace.
This Fieldstone Circle house in South Haven, Michigan, has three bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom.
For $595,000, you can buy this home at 21185 Ruggles Road in South Haven, Michigan. This hide-away is located on five wooded acres across the street from Lake Michigan beach access and hiking trails.
This South Haven, Michigan, house on Ruggles Road is across from 330 feet of beach perched on the edge of sand dunes.
The South Haven, Michigan, house on Ruggles Road has state of the art features including high beams through soaring ceilings, glass stairs, hardwood floors, slate counters, and sliding glass walls with views of the landscape.
The South Haven, Michigan, house on Ruggles Road has a 1,000- bottle wine cellar. You take the glass staircase from there to the rooftop steam room.
The Ruggles Road house has 1,500-linear feet of lit walking trails, a patio with a firepit, a heated garage, huge dog pen, and heated doghouse.
The Arundel House across from South Haven, Michigan's, North Beach is on the market for $1.75 million.
For $1.75 million, you can buy this house at 56 North Shore Drive in South Haven, Michigan. Commonly known as the Arundel House, it is famous for its majestic lion sentinels along North Shore Drive. It is located across from South Haven's famous North Beach.
The Arundel House on Lake Michigan has eight bedrooms and six bathrooms.
The South Haven, Michigan, home known as the Arundel House has a large kitchen, formal dining area, and a gas-log fireplace.
The Arundel House fhas several decks showcasing South Haven's boats and beaches along Black River and Lake Michigan.
For $1,999,900, you can buy this South Haven property at 76920 14th Avenue with views of Lake Michigan and access to the beach.
For $1,999,900, you can buy this two-bedroom, two-bath property in South Haven overlooking Lake Michigan from four private acres with access to the beach.
This South Haven, Michigan, house has 378 feet of private Lake Michigan frontage.
This South Haven property is comprised of a main home with master suite, a detached guest house and two-car garage.
The South Haven house is located on four private acres with views of Lake Michigan.
For $2.9 million, you can buy this four-bedroom, four-bath lakefront house in Covert, Michigan. It was designed by Laurence Booth of Booth Hanson. It is located at 34540 Blue Star Highway.
This is the sun room of the Blue Star Highway house in Covert, Michigan. It is made with materials such as metal and glass that reflect the trees,the lake and the moon.
This is the living room of the Blue Star Highway house on Lake Michigan. The interior has custom finishes including sleek concrete radiant floors, rough stone fireplaces, bathrooms with frosted glass walls, and custom built-in spaces.
This is the master bedroom of the Blue Star Highway house on Lake Michigan. The house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
The Blue Star Highway home on Lake Michigan has a detached Coach House with kitchenette,full bath and private deck. The property also has a Hot Tub Pavilion.
