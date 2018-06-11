Dream homes for sale in Asheville, North Carolina
This condo is located at 4 Chimney Crest Drive #G in Asheville. It is priced at $649,000.
This upscale condo is just a few minutes from downtown Asheville. It has been upgraded throughout.
The Chimney Crest Drive home has an upgraded kitchen.
This Chimney Crest Drive condo in Asheville has mountain views.
This house is located at 407 Gateway Drive. in Hendersonville, North Carolina, a community near Asheville. It is priced at $679,000.
This Hendersonville home is located in the community of Pathways of Solomon Jones.It is five minutes to golf, dining and shopping
This Hendersonville home sits on a large private lot with privacy and views.
This Gateway Drive house has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms.
This Gateway Drive home features easy level access with a garage on the main floor and a spacious floor plan.
This home is located at 316 Mountain Laurel, 20 minutes from downtown Asheville. It is priced at $749,000.
This house is in the community of Buffalo Mountain. It offers a soaring ceiling in the great room, abundant lighting and upgrades throughout.
The Mountain Laurel house has multiple decks and mountain views.
The Mountain Laurel house has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half bathrooms.
The Mountain Lauren House has mountain views.
This is 494 Overlook Park Drive in Hendersonville, It is priced at $1.399 million.
This Overland Park Drive is designed in the European style. It is nestled on five acres within the gated community of Oleta Falls.
Community offers trails and one trail to a 4oft water fall. Home has mountain views, privacy and stunning architecture.
The Overlook Park Drive house has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.
The Oleta Falls community offers trails and a four-foot waterfall.
This home at 185 Apple Lane in Hendersonville is priced at $1.799 million. It has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and three half bathrooms.
This home on Apple Lane in Hendersonville is located in the community of Laurel Park.
The Apple Lane house is nestled on more than five acres.
This Apple Lane private estate home has a mid-century modern design with stone detail.
This Apple Lane private estate home has mountain views.

Asheville, North Carolina, has often been called “The San Francisco of the South.”

It is known for its Art Deco architecture and arts and culinary scenes. It is located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, which makes for a beautiful landscape. Many writers have gotten inspiration there, including Thomas Wolfe and F. Scott Fitzgerald.

“When I have clients come to town, they love the area because it has four seasons,” says Lynn Hathcock, a broker at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “We have very mild winters. Right now, the fall colors are spectacular. It’s like a painting wherever you go.”

Another draw: the 8,000-acre Biltmore Estate, which was built by George Vanderbilt. It has inns, a winery, nine gardens, 13 shops, 15 dining venues, and outdoor activities such as an equestrian center.

Asheville is also situated along the Blue Ridge Parkway, a scenic drive that covers 469 miles through North Carolina and Virginia.  

Taste Raleigh, N.C., from pastries to pints

“People are actually coming to Asheville to have a better quality of life,” Hathcock says. “There’s so much to do here in Asheville, not just in the spring and summer but in the winter.”

Much of Hathcock’s clientele consists of second-home buyers. Many people from Florida buy homes in the Asheville area to escape the humid summers. Asheville's summers tend to be more comfortable. Recently, buyers have also been arriving from Texas and New Jersey, Hathcock says.

One of the hottest neighborhoods is Biltmore Forest. Some of the homes date back to the 19th century. Many border the Biltmore Estate. Properties there can range from $800,000 to $10 million, Hathcock says.

Reynolds Mountain in North Asheville also boasts a pleasant landscape. Properties there can go from $1.5 million on up, she says. Downtown Asheville also has new construction, many of them condos that can start at $300,000.

Many prospective buyers also look at nearby towns such as Hendersonville, which offer the mountain views.  

As of now, the Asheville market is still a seller’s market and Hathcock gets multiple offers. But inventory is picking up.

“I would say we are still in a seller’s market but I think we are starting to level out,” she says.

For a look at a range of properties for sale by Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, click through the photo gallery above.

Dream homes for sale in Aspen
Aspen has been a hot real estate market for years. The town is known as a ski destination but the autumn is quite lovely too.
This three-bedroom condo in Aspen is on the market for $2.65 million.
This Aspen condo has a large kitchen but also is within walking distance of several restaurants.
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo is located just a few blocks from the Aspen Mountain Gondola.
The three-bedroom condo is 1.373 square feet.
This three-bedroom condo is on the market for $2.65 million.
This Aspen condo is located at 926 Waters Avenue.
This four-bedroom condo is on the market in Aspen for $4.1 million.
This $4.1 million condo is close to the Aspen Institute.
This Aspen condo has patios and a tw-car garage.
This $4.1 million condo in Aspen has five bathrooms.
This Aspen condo has four bedrooms.
This Aspen condo has four bedrooms.
This Aspen condo is designed for families.
This $6.5 million house is located in the Starwood subdivision of Aspen.
Thsi $6.5 million house has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.
This $6.5 million Aspen house is designed for entertaining.
This 8,338-square foot house is in the Starwood subdivision of Aspen.
This Aspen house has a media room and wine room.
This $8.95 million house is located on Red Mountain. It has views of Aspen Mountain.
This $8.95 million house is on Red Mountain. It is located on a one-acre lot with Aspen/ Evergreen trees that provide privacy.
The house has expansive decks on all floors.
The great room features 20-foot ceilings with massive windows and a large stone fireplace.
All floors have a deck with expansive views of Aspen Mountain.
This $8.95 million Aspen house is located on Red Mountain.
All bedrooms are ensuite and four of the five walk out to their own terrace.
This McLain Flats house is on the market for $34 million.
This property is located 2.5 miles from Aspen's downtown core. This 11,880 square-foot residence sits on 83 acres.
This $34 million property was built in 2009.
This $34 million property is located in McLain Flats.
This $34 million Aspen estate has six bedrooms in the main house and one in the guest house.
Dream homes for sale on Lake Michigan
For $549,000, you can buy this home nestled on a wooded lot along the shores of Lake Michigan. It is located at 76477 Fieldstone Circle South Haven, Michigan.
Association amenities for the Fieldstone Circle property include a pool on the bluff, tennis court, and private beach.
There are two screened-in porches in this Fieldstone Circle house in South Haven, Michigan. One is on the main level and one is off the master suite.
The Fieldstone Circle three-bedroom South Haven, Michigan, house has high-end finishes including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and a fireplace.
This Fieldstone Circle house in South Haven, Michigan, has three bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom.
For $595,000, you can buy this home at 21185 Ruggles Road in South Haven, Michigan. This hide-away is located on five wooded acres across the street from Lake Michigan beach access and hiking trails.
This South Haven, Michigan, house on Ruggles Road is across from 330 feet of beach perched on the edge of sand dunes.
The South Haven, Michigan, house on Ruggles Road has state of the art features including high beams through soaring ceilings, glass stairs, hardwood floors, slate counters, and sliding glass walls with views of the landscape.
The South Haven, Michigan, house on Ruggles Road has a 1,000- bottle wine cellar. You take the glass staircase from there to the rooftop steam room.
The Ruggles Road house has 1,500-linear feet of lit walking trails, a patio with a firepit, a heated garage, huge dog pen, and heated doghouse.
The Arundel House across from South Haven, Michigan's, North Beach is on the market for $1.75 million.
For $1.75 million, you can buy this house at 56 North Shore Drive in South Haven, Michigan. Commonly known as the Arundel House, it is famous for its majestic lion sentinels along North Shore Drive. It is located across from South Haven's famous North Beach.
The Arundel House on Lake Michigan has eight bedrooms and six bathrooms.
The South Haven, Michigan, home known as the Arundel House has a large kitchen, formal dining area, and a gas-log fireplace.
The Arundel House fhas several decks showcasing South Haven's boats and beaches along Black River and Lake Michigan.
For $1,999,900, you can buy this South Haven property at 76920 14th Avenue with views of Lake Michigan and access to the beach.
For $1,999,900, you can buy this two-bedroom, two-bath property in South Haven overlooking Lake Michigan from four private acres with access to the beach.
This South Haven, Michigan, house has 378 feet of private Lake Michigan frontage.
This South Haven property is comprised of a main home with master suite, a detached guest house and two-car garage.
The South Haven house is located on four private acres with views of Lake Michigan.
For $2.9 million, you can buy this four-bedroom, four-bath lakefront house in Covert, Michigan. It was designed by Laurence Booth of Booth Hanson. It is located at 34540 Blue Star Highway.
This is the sun room of the Blue Star Highway house in Covert, Michigan. It is made with materials such as metal and glass that reflect the trees,the lake and the moon.
This is the living room of the Blue Star Highway house on Lake Michigan. The interior has custom finishes including sleek concrete radiant floors, rough stone fireplaces, bathrooms with frosted glass walls, and custom built-in spaces.
This is the master bedroom of the Blue Star Highway house on Lake Michigan. The house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
The Blue Star Highway home on Lake Michigan has a detached Coach House with kitchenette,full bath and private deck. The property also has a Hot Tub Pavilion.
Dream homes for sale in Savannah, Georgia
This three bedroom, three bathroom unit is located in the tallest condominium building in Savannah at 8001 Old Tybee Road E. The unit has private porches with views of the Bull and Savannah Rivers, Bull River Marina, Fort Pulaski, Tybee Island, and Talmadge Bridge. The building as a rooftop deck with a private pool for all unit owners with 360-degree views of Savannah. It is on the market for $549,000.
This Tybee Road condo has private porches.
The condo unit has views of Tybee Island. It is 10 minutes to downtown and five minutes to Tybee.
This Tybee Road condo has hardwood floors and crown molding throughout, built-in cabinets, new light fixtures, and ceiling fans throughout.
This end unit has an open floor plan. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a new refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher.
The three bedrooms have black-out shades.
This Ardsley Park Victorian mansion, built circa 1913 and located at 121 E. Victory Drive, is listed in Savannah, Georgia, for $849,000. It has an expansive front porch, seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, eight fireplaces, an elevator, and a swimming pool. It has a master suite on the main level. The second floor has five bedrooms. The third floor has an in-law suite. The property is surrounded by ancient oaks, a very historic Savannah scene.
This Ardsley Park Victorian mansion, circa 1913, has eight fireplaces.
This Ardsley Park Victorian mansion has a breakfast room and large kitchen.
This Ardsley Park Victorian mansion has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms.
This Ardsley Park Victorian mansion was designed for entertaining.
The Ardsley Park mansion has manicured grounds that envelope the property and the swimming pool.
This French colonial custom waterfront cottage is on the market for $949,900.
This custom coastal cottage has a French colonial influence. It was designed for its owners by local architect Mitchell Ginn. It is the personal home of the builder.
This Richmond Hill home has a private dock with a 10,000-lb. boat lift.
The home has multiple outdoor living spaces, all with a view.
The Richmond Hill home has a fluid open floor plan designed for entertaining.
The Richmond Hill home was designed by local architect Mitchell Ginn.
This home is located in the Landmark Historic District. It was completely renovated in 2014. It can be utilized as a single residence or two residences. The property has two separate vacation certificates grandfathered in. It has five working fireplaces and double balconies covered in lush plants and Italian Cyprus trees. It is on the market for $1.095 million.
This historic district property was renovated in 2014.
The property can serve as one large home or it can be divided into two units.
The property is available fully furnished.
The property has double balconies.
The property is located in the western side of the historic district with fewer tourist buses.
This mansion at 703 Dancy Avenue is on the market for $4.5 million. It has a view of the Vernon River. This five-bedroom, five-bathroom Victorian is located in exclusive Vernonburg.
The mansion is located in exclusive Vernonburg.
This Vernonburg mansion has five bedrooms and five full bathrooms.
This Vernonburg mansion has 4.974 square feet of living and entertaining space.
This Vernonburg mansion has a state-of-the-art kitchen.
The Victorian mansion has views of the Vernon River.
Dream homes for sale in Lake Tahoe
Looking for a starter house in Lake Tahoe? This cabin is set in the charming Tahoe Cedars, Calif., neighborhood known for the views of Rubicon Peak.
This cabin on the west shore of Lake Tahoe, Calif., has two bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
This home in Lake Tahoe's west shore has been updated with a new kitchen.
This charming cabin in Tahoe Cedars is listed for $424,900,
This starter home in the west shore of Lake Tahoe, Calif., has been renovated with a new fireplace.
This Incline Village house in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has a bedroom suite on the main living level and three large bedrooms upstairs.
This Incline Village cabin in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has been renovated with solid hardwood floors, custom tiles, corona marble, and modern light fixtures throughout.
This Incline Village cabin in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has more than 1,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space such as this deck with mountain views.
This cabin in Incline Village in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has open beams.
Most homes in Incline Village in Lake Tahoe, Nev., are above $1 million. This is one of the few below that sale price.
This Lake Tahoe, Nev., cabin has been remodeled inside and out.
This house in Incline Village in Lake Tahoe, Nev., is for sale for $998,000.
This Brockway, Calif., north Lake Tahoe home is on the market for $2,585,000.
This Brockway, Calif. Lake Tahoe property is situated on 2.7 acres.
This Lake Tahoe, Calif. home has a bocce ball court.
This Lake Tahoe property in Brockway, Calif., has been remodeled with a gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors.
This Brockway, Calif., property in Lake Tahoe backs up to 214 acres of a national forest.
This Lake Tahoe property in Brockway, Calif., spans three floors.
This Lake Tahoe, Calif., property in Brockway has many spaces for entertaining, including this hot tub, a gourmet kitchen, large great room, and attached deck.
This Lake Tahoe, Calif., property in Brockway has many spaces for entertaining, including this deck, a hot tub, a gourmet kitchen, and large great room.
This Lake Tahoe, Calif., property in Brockway has many spaces for entertaining, including this living room, a hot tub, and a gourmet kitchen.
Lake Tahoe, Calif., is a great place for having parties. This Brockway home has a wet bar and table for games.
This Lake Tahoe home in Brockway, Calif., was designed for entertaining, especially in the billiards room.
For $13 million, you can get this Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has five bedrooms.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has many spaces to lounge with views of the lake.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., was designed for entertaining.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has finishes of granite, marble and onyx.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has several spaces for dining with views.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has many places for lounging, including this one with a fireplace.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., was designed for entertaining. It sits right on the lake.
You can't get away from the lake in this Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., sits right on the lake.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has sprawling, lawns, and other water features.
Lake Tahoe has many multi-million dollar properties. This 6.2 acre home in Tahoe City, Calif. has a main house and guest house, both with elaborate kitchens.
This is one living room in Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif.
This is the dining room in Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif. is going for $39.5 million.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif. is going for $39.5 million.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif. is going for $39.5 million.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif., has eight bedrooms.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif., has eight bedrooms.
The guest house at Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif., has a bar.
This is another living room at Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif.
This is the family room at Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif. is going for $39.5 million.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif., has a game room.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif,, has a private pier.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif,, has a private pier with a boat hoist.
