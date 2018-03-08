It appears a herd of goats were briefly on the lam in Idaho.

The freak appearance was first reported by KTVB reporter Joe Parris, who captured images and video of what look like dozens of goats casually exploring a Boise neighborhood.

"They are going house to house eating everything in sight," wrote Parris. "Nobody has a clue where they came from."

The Idaho Statesman reports there were 118 goats on the scene, all recovered by the owners of a company called We Rent Goats, which rents herds to clear weeds or help with fire suppression on properties.

According to a report published by KTVB, neighbors say the goats were munching on lawns, flower bushes and trees.

"Animal Control responded to the scene with a single truck, but quickly realized that wasn't going to be enough," said the KTVB report.

Dozens of goats are shown roaming a neighborhood in Boise, Idaho.

#Breaking - About 100 goats are on the loose right now in a #Boise neighborhood. They are going house to house eating everything in sight. Nobody has a clue where they came from...updates to follow pic.twitter.com/K0ghUwQEfk — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

Here is a live look at #Boise Goat-a-Paloza 2018 pic.twitter.com/RTZR6bWsRP — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

Kim Gabica, one of the co-owners of We Rent Goats, told The Statesman because goats are herd animals, if one breaks free, the others follow along.

"Goats are great escape artists, and I guess they decided to go on an adventure today," Gabica said. "It’s rare that this many would get out, but they would definitely follow each other."

Meanwhile, Twitter users have not been sheepish about sharing their opinions about Boise's goat invasion.

This is not a joke. There’s around 80 goats loose on Summerwind Drive in Boise. It’s a residential area. pic.twitter.com/SkUjfJDW1i — Ruth Brown (@RuthBrownNews) August 3, 2018

They're maaaaaaaad as hell and they're not going to take it anymore — Christopher Keelty 🏳️‍🌈 (@keeltyc) August 3, 2018

I, for one, welcome our new goat overlords. 🐐 — Reverend Lars (@ReverendLars) August 3, 2018

