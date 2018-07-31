WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump lashed out at the billionaire Koch brothers, two days after Charles Koch criticized the president's trade policies and said Republicans should no longer take the financial support of their powerful network for granted.

"The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade," Trump tweeted, adding that he never sought their support "because I don’t need their money or bad ideas."

At a weekend gathering with donors in Colorado Springs, Charles Koch criticized Trump’s tariff battles with China, Mexico and other countries, saying the trade tensions could trigger a recession if they become severe enough.

Koch did not criticize Trump directly but one of his top aides, Brian Hooks, said the White House’s “divisiveness” was harmful to the country. Koch did not support Trump during the 2016 election.

Trump called the Kochs "two nice guys with bad ideas," though he acknowledged that they support the administration's tax cuts, deregulation agenda, and judicial picks.

"Their network is highly overrated," Trump said. "I have beaten them at every turn. They want to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed, I’m for America First & the American Worker — a puppet for no one."

