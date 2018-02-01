More than three dozen lawmakers will not be returning to Congress after the 2018 midterm elections. Some have resigned amid scandal, some are retiring at the end of this term, some are seeking higher office and some have joined the Trump administration.
Here's a list of who is out:
Senate retirements
House retirements
- Joe Barton, R-Texas
- Bob Brady, D-Pa.
- Ryan Costello, R-Pa.
- John Delaney, D-Md.*
- John Duncan Jr., R-Tenn.
- Elizabeth Esty, D-Conn.
- Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-N.J.
- Bob Goodlatte, R-Va.
- Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.
- Gene Green, D-Texas
- Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill.
- Gregg Harper, R-Miss.
- Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas
- Darrell Issa, R-Calif.
- Lynn Jenkins, R-Kan.
- Sam Johnson, R-Texas
- Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev. **
- Sander Levin, D-Mich.
- Frank LoBiondo, R-N.J.
- Rick Nolan, D-Minn.
- Ted Poe, R-Texas
- Dave Reichert, R-Wash.
- Tom Rooney, R-Fla.
- Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla.
- Dennis Ross, R-Fla
- Ed Royce, R-Calif.
- Paul Ryan, R-Wis.
- Carol Shea-Porter, D-N.H.
- Bill Shuster, R-Pa.
- Lamar Smith, R-Texas
- Dave Trott, R-Mich.
- Niki Tsongas, D-Mass.
*In announcing his retirement from the House, Delaney said he would run for president in the 2020 election.
**Kihuen faces sexual harassment allegations.
*** Louise Slaughter, D-N.Y., died in office.
House members running for governor
- Diane Black, R-Tenn.
- Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.
- Colleen Hanabusa, D-Hawaii
- Raul Labrador, R-Idaho (lost primary)
- Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.
- Kristi Noem, R-S.D.
- Steve Pearce, R-N.M.
- Jared Polis, D-Colo.
- Tim Walz, D-Minn.
House members running for Senate
- Lou Barletta, R-Penn.
- Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.
- Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
- Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va. (lost primary)
- Martha McSally, R-Ariz.
- Luke Messer, R-Ind. (lost primary)
- Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas
- Jim Renacci, R-Ohio
- Todd Rokita, R-Ind. (lost primary)
- Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.
- Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.
Members who resigned already
- Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss.
- Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn.*
- Rep. Xavier Becerra, D-Calif.**
- Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah
- Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich.*
- Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa.
- Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas *
- Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz.*
- Rep. Patrick Meehan, R-Pa.*
- Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pa.*
- Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Ohio
*Franken, Conyers, Franks, Farenthold and Meehan resigned after facing sexual misconduct allegations. Murphy resigned in the wake of a sex scandal.
**Becerra is now the attorney general for California, filling the spot left vacant by Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.
Lawmakers who joined the Trump administration
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former senator from Alabama
- Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, former representative from Montana
- Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, former representative from South Carolina
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former representative from Kansas and former CIA director
- Tom Price, former Health and Human Services secretary and former representative from Georgia
- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, former representative from Oklahoma