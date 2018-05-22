Timothy Cunningham.

Buzz60/Atlanta Police Department

The Center for Disease Control employee who went missing and was later found dead in a Georgia river committed suicide, the medical examiner's office said Tuesday.

Timothy Cunningham, a promising official who aided the CDC in responses to Ebola and Zika outbreaks, seemingly vanished in February.

He left work early, went to his Atlanta home then mysteriously disappeared, leaving behind all of his belongings, including his wallet and cell phone.

His body was found two months later in Chattahoochee River in the northwest area of the city. Officials say he drowned but it's still unclear how he ended up in the river.

On Friday, Dr. Jan Gorniak, the chief medical examiner Fulton County, told USA TODAY that Cunningham's death was ruled a suicide by drowning based on their investigation.

Gorniak said her office spoke with law enforcement and members of Cunningham's family and found there were a number of "stressors" in his life, including his career and relationships.

"There was no evidence of foul play," she added.

An image from journalist Hayley Mason shows a "missing" poster for Timothy Cunningham.

@HayleyMasonTV / Twitter

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that records released Tuesday by the medical examiner's office show Cunningham’s parents told investigators that he had mood swings but hadn't been diagnosed with depression.

A toxicology report only found marijuana in his system, the newspaper reported.

Several men fishing along the river discovered Cunningham's remains on a riverbank. Rough currents made it hard for fire officials to recover his body, which took several days to identify because it was in the water for nearly two months, Gorniak said.

From the start, Cunningham's disappearance spurred conspiracy theories. But he did not have access to classified material, and the CDC had said it did not believe that his employment would be the cause of any foul play.

More: CDC scientist found dead in Atlanta after mysterious disappearance likely drowned, police say

More: Missing CDC scientist allegedly told neighbor to delete his phone number a day before disappearance

More: Rising CDC official seemed to 'evaporate' without a trace

A day before he went missing, Cunningham allegedly told his neighbor "to erase his cellphone number from my cellphone," the neighbor, Viviana Tory, told CBS.

Follow Christal Hayes on Twitter: Journo_Christal

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com