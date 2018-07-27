A firefighter monitors flames from an advancing wildfire July 28, 2018, in Redding, Calif.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP

Wildfires continue in California

A deadly wildfire continues to roar through Northern California, as high winds and hot temperatures complicate efforts to fight the blaze. At least six people are dead, hundreds of homes have been destroyed and more than 30,000 residents have been evacuated. The fire is near Redding, along the Sacramento River 170 miles north of the state capital and 120 miles south of Oregon. But it's only one of many blazes cropping up throughout the state: Another wildfire has burned 80 square miles near Yosemite National Park.

Trump threatens another shutdown

Yet another fight over government funding is heating up: President Donald Trump indicated that he's willing to shut down the government if he doesn't secure funding for his long-sought wall on the Mexican border. Trump met in recent days with Republican leaders in Congress to work out a deal that would avoid a shutdown in the fall and postpone an immigration debate until after the November midterms, but Trump tweeted Sunday morning that he'd be "willing to 'shut down' government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security." The government has briefly shut down twice this year, once after a similar spending-and-immigration impasse and again when Sen. Rand Paul was concerned about spending increases.

President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd as he addresses the Veteran's of Foreign Wars national convention July 24, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo.

Charlie Riedel, AP

Capital Gazette suspect heads to court

Jarrod Ramos, the man accused of killing five people at Maryland's Capital Gazette newspaper on June 28, is scheduled to appear in court for the first time Monday morning. He's facing 23 charges, including five counts of murder for the deaths of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Ann Smith and Wendi Winters. Meanwhile, the Annapolis community honored the victims with a music festival this weekend, attended by U.S. senators and high-profile journalists.

People pause for a moment of silence next to a memorial outside the Capital Gazette building on July 5, 2018, in Annapolis, Md..

Brian Witte, AP

Amazon lends a helping hand to drive blood donations

America is currently facing a mid-summer blood shortage crisis, and Amazon is offering a special incentive to volunteers who sign up to donate. Starting Monday and running through August 30, anyone who donates blood or platelets will receive an Amazon gift card. In a season of fewer blood drives and more vacations, the Red Cross expecting a shortfall of more than 56,000 donations worldwide, and will need to collect roughly 13,000 donations a day to prevent a shortage.

A special deal for National Cheesecake Day

Monday is National Cheesecake Day: Diners can snag a half-price slice of cheesecake at any of The Cheesecake Factory's 198 U.S. locations (with a limit of one discounted slice per guest). The company's also celebrating by rolling out two brand new cheesecakes: Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake and Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake.

Birmingham, Ala.’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is The Cheesecake Factory.

@cheesecakefactory, Instagram

