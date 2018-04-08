The charming villages of Italy's Cinque Terre
01 / 84
Riomaggiore, Italy.
02 / 84
Riomaggiore, Italy.
03 / 84
Riomaggiore, Italy.
04 / 84
Riomaggiore, Italy.
05 / 84
Riomaggiore, Italy.
06 / 84
Riomaggiore, Italy.
07 / 84
Riomaggiore, Italy.
08 / 84
Riomaggiore, Italy.
09 / 84
Riomaggiore, Italy.
10 / 84
Riomaggiore, Italy.
11 / 84
Riomaggiore, Italy.
12 / 84
Riomaggiore, Italy.
13 / 84
Riomaggiore, Italy.
14 / 84
Riomaggiore, Italy.
15 / 84
Riomaggiore, Italy.
16 / 84
Riomaggiore, Italy.
17 / 84
Riomaggiore, Italy.
18 / 84
Vernazza, Italy.
19 / 84
Vernazza, Italy.
20 / 84
Vernazza, Italy.
21 / 84
Vernazza, Italy.
22 / 84
Vernazza, Italy.
23 / 84
Vernazza, Italy.
24 / 84
Vernazza, Italy.
25 / 84
Vernazza, Italy.
26 / 84
Vernazza, Italy.
27 / 84
Vernazza, Italy.
28 / 84
Vernazza, Italy.
29 / 84
Vernazza, Italy.
30 / 84
Vernazza, Italy.
31 / 84
Vernazza, Italy.
32 / 84
Vernazza, Italy.
33 / 84
Vernazza, Italy.
34 / 84
Vernazza, Italy.
35 / 84
Vernazza, Italy.
36 / 84
Vernazza, Italy.
37 / 84
Manarola, Italy.
38 / 84
Manarola, Italy.
39 / 84
Manarola, Italy.
40 / 84
Manarola, Italy.
41 / 84
Manarola, Italy.
42 / 84
Manarola, Italy.
43 / 84
Manarola, Italy.
44 / 84
Manarola, Italy.
45 / 84
Manarola, Italy.
46 / 84
Manarola, Italy.
47 / 84
Manarola, Italy.
48 / 84
Manarola, Italy.
49 / 84
Manarola, Italy.
50 / 84
Manarola, Italy.
51 / 84
Manarola, Italy.
52 / 84
Manarola, Italy.
53 / 84
Monterosso al Mare, Italy.
54 / 84
Monterosso al Mare, Italy.
55 / 84
Monterosso al Mare, Italy.
56 / 84
Monterosso al Mare, Italy.
57 / 84
Monterosso al Mare, Italy.
58 / 84
Monterosso al Mare, Italy.
59 / 84
Monterosso al Mare, Italy.
60 / 84
Monterosso al Mare, Italy.
61 / 84
Monterosso al Mare, Italy.
62 / 84
Monterosso al Mare, Italy.
63 / 84
Monterosso al Mare, Italy.
64 / 84
Monterosso al Mare, Italy.
65 / 84
Monterosso al Mare, Italy.
66 / 84
Monterosso al Mare, Italy.
67 / 84
Monterosso al Mare, Italy.
68 / 84
Corniglia, Italy.
69 / 84
Corniglia, Italy.
70 / 84
Corniglia, Italy.
71 / 84
Corniglia, Italy.
72 / 84
Corniglia, Italy.
73 / 84
Corniglia, Italy.
74 / 84
Corniglia, Italy.
75 / 84
Corniglia, Italy.
76 / 84
Corniglia, Italy.
77 / 84
Corniglia, Italy.
78 / 84
Corniglia, Italy.
79 / 84
Corniglia, Italy.
80 / 84
Corniglia, Italy.
81 / 84
Corniglia, Italy.
82 / 84
Lightning bolt hits the ocean in the town of Corniglia in Cinque Terre, Italy
83 / 84
Corniglia, Italy.
84 / 84
Corniglia, Italy.

The "five lands" of Italy's Cinque Terre, a string of small villages along a steep and rugged section of the Mediterranean coast, are connected via a hiking trail and a train. The villages — Riomaggiore, Manarola, Corniglia, Vernazza and Monterosso al Mare — are centuries-old fishing communities, and each has its own distinct character. Surrounded by vineyards and olive groves, this string of hidden gems became a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1997.

Click through the slideshow above for a look at this romantic destination.

The magical island of Santorini, Greece
01 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
02 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
03 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
04 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
05 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
06 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
07 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
08 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
09 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
10 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
11 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
12 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
13 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
14 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
15 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
16 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
17 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
18 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
19 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
20 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
21 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
22 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
23 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
24 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
25 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
26 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
27 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
28 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
29 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
30 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
31 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
32 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
33 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
34 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
35 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
36 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
37 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
38 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
39 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
40 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
41 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
42 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
43 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
44 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
45 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
46 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
47 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
48 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
49 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
50 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
51 / 51
Santorini, Greece.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com