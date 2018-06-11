MORRIS COUNTY, N.J. — On the day before Halloween, 15-year-old Thomas Kolding placed some of his belongings in a large black backpack, grabbed $1,000 of his own savings, climbed onto his bicycle and ran away from home.

He left his cellphone and other electronics behind in his Mountain Lakes, N.J., home along with a handwritten note that explained he did not want to be found.

Thomas' distraught father, Nicolai Kolding, on Monday said his son ran off after an argument about his grades.

Kolding said his son may have been upset over the argument about grades, though added that he's in honors math and science classes.

The high school freshman took about $1,000 in cash he had earned shoveling snow, mowing lawns and pet-sitting for neighbors, his father said.

"The argument about his grades may have been the trigger. I was trying to motivate him and get him to live up to his potential," his father said. "I think he was feeling pressure at school, and I want to believe that some strange part of him needed to get away for a while."

Mountain Lakes police, working with the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, told the Koldings their son rode his bicycle to a train station, where he bought a ticket to a station in Newark, N.J. Police also told the Koldings surveillance cameras recorded his son at the Broad Street station late on Oct. 30.

He said police believe his son then caught a train to Penn Station in New York, but they have not yet been able to secure surveillance footage. Nicolai Kolding said he is so desperate to find his son that he was headed Monday night to Penn Station with a friend to try to convince authorities to turn over surveillance images from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31.

"We don't have evidence of Tom at Penn Station, and that's heartbreaking," Kolding said.

Kolding said his son is a savvy traveler, explaining that the family often travels abroad to their summer home in Norway. He said he and his wife encourage their three sons to be independent, and this year, he said, Thomas flew back alone to the United States from Norway.

Not hearing from his oldest son for six days is taking a toll, Nicolai Kolding said, adding that his middle son hugs Thomas' bed each morning. Kolding said he has personally scoured the woods by his home and crawled through drainpipes around his neighborhood to make sure Thomas isn't hiding out.

"He's a wonderful, amazing kid, and we want him home. He's never been any trouble, and we're so impressed and in awe of him and his ambition," his father said.

The family believes Thomas may have been interested in traveling to California, because the internet history on his laptop shows some research.

His parents reported Thomas Kolding missing on Oct. 30, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

The 120-pound, 5-foot-3-inch freshman has a "strong interest" in traveling to California, police confirmed.

There is a nationwide search for the youth underway, authorities said.

Peter DiGennaro, a spokesman for the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, said there have not been any reported sightings of the teen, who had not called home as of Monday morning.

Thomas' disappearance was made public on Friday, three days after he was last seen at his family's home.

Police said he has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and gray winter skull cap and carrying a large black backpack, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

