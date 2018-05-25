Methane trapped underground ignites blue flames near Kilauea's lava flows on Hawaii's Big Island.
From volcanic smog and acid rain to lava mixed with haze and now blue flames, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is a hotbed of scientific marvels.

The blue flames were spotted this week in the beleaguered Lelani Estates neighborhood of the Big Island, which has been at the epicenter of the worst destruction, according to a video published by the U.S. Geological Survey.

"When lava buries plants and shrubs, methane gas is produced as a byproduct of burning vegetation," the USGS said. "Methane gas can seep into subsurface voids and explode when heated, or as shown in this video, emerge from cracks in the ground several feet away from the lava. When ignited, the methane produces a blue flame."

The blue flames are only visible at night, according to National Geographic, so no one is sure how widespread they are and for how long they've been burning.

“They're not a common phenomenon,” volcanologist Janine Krippner told National Geographic. “The only other place I know of it is in Indonesia.” 

There is some danger if the methane gas explodes: "Active lava flows within forested areas can produce methane blasts capable of propelling boulder-sized rocks and other debris into the air," the USGS said. "These explosions are unpredictable and the only way to avoid them is to avoid the lava flows." 

Since this eruption episode began on May 3, Hawaii County has ordered about 2,000 people to evacuate from Leilani Estates and surrounding neighborhoods. Lava has destroyed 50 buildings, including about two dozen homes. One person was seriously injured after being hit by a flying piece of lava.

Evacuees leave dangerous Hawaiian volcano area
01 / 11
A woman tries to talk to a national guardsmen to gain entry to the Leilani Estates, Friday, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation forced many residents to flee their homes due to a nearby lava eruption.
02 / 11
Results from the eruption of Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island can be seen Friday. The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved streets and forced the evacuation of about 1,500 people who were still out of their homes Friday after Thursday's eruption.
03 / 11
Mary Ann Sullivan, 59, looks at her belongings and her cat she pulled from her home after a mandatory evacuation of the Leilani Estates due to a lava eruption, Friday, in Pahoa, HI. The eruption took place about a block from Sullivan's home. Sullivan and her husband spent the night at a nearby shelter and does not know when they will be able to return.
04 / 11
National guardsmen and police stand at the entrance to Leilani Estates, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation for the area as declared by the state. Due to unsafe conditions in the area from the recent lava eruption, residents who evacuated could not return to their homes Friday.
05 / 11
After a mandatory evacuation due to a lava eruption yesterday, Leilani Estates residents line up on the road leading to the area in Pahoa, Hawaii.
06 / 11
After being forced out of his home at the Leilani Estates due to a mandatory evacuation, Tim Sullivan, 61, sits in his pickup truck near a local shelter, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, HI. The eruption took place about a block from Sullivan's home. He and his wife spent the night at a nearby shelter and does not know when they will be able to return.
07 / 11
This photo provided by Hawaii Electric Light shows lava flowing over Mohala Street in the Leilani Estates area near Pahoa on the Big Island of Hawaii. Nearly 1,500 people have fled from their homes after Hawaii's Kilauea volcano sent molten lava chewing through forests and bubbling up on paved streets in an eruption that one resident described as "a curtain of fire." (Hawaii Electric Light via AP) ORG XMIT: LA508
08 / 11
Residents from the nearby Leilani Estates sleep in their cars after being forced out of there homes by a lava eruption.
09 / 11
Mary Hicks, 56, left, and Tim Hicks, 51, both residents of the Leilani Estates, spent the night in their car after being evacuated from their home.
10 / 11
A woman with two dogs in her car tries to enter the Leilani Estates.
11 / 11
A road is cracked after the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The Kilauea volcano sent more lava into Hawaii communities Friday, a day after forcing nearly 1,500 people to flee from their mountainside homes, and authorities detected high levels of sulfur gas that could threaten the elderly and people with breathing problems.

Contributing: The Associated Press

