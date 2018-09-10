Rashida Tlaib celebrates after winning the democratic primary in Michigan's 13th District at one of Tlaib's field offices in northwest Detroit in the early morning of Aug. 8, 2018.

Cameron Pollack, Detroit Free Press

WASHINGTON – This year’s midterm elections could permanently change the face of American politics.

There’s the previously unknown community organizer who knocked off a long-term incumbent. A little-known former state legislator who could become the nation’s first female African-American governor. A one-time Apache pilot and West Point grad challenging a long-term U.S. senator. And a Mennonite mom taking on an incumbent congressman.

Experts attribute the new crop of candidates and political shifts to generational differences – with millennials flexing their political muscles – and widespread dissatisfaction with the election of President Donald Trump among Democrats. In the GOP, some candidates are taking new approaches, touting bipartisanship or highlighting differences from traditionally Republican themes, to try to ride out what could be a blue wave.

Retired University of South Florida political scientist Susan MacManus says the 2018 election represents the rise of the disaffected voter on both sides, a revolution of sorts involving young diverse voters within the Democratic Party and alienated white working-class voters in the GOP.

“It’s a change election,” said G. Terry Madonna, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania. “When you get a big change election with discontent in the air … you’re going to have a lot of people motivated.”

The number of women winning nominations for governor (16), the U.S. Senate (22) and House (235) set records, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University in New Jersey. More Latino candidates also have launched political campaigns, and Congress appears set to welcome its first two Muslim women to the U.S. House – Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib and Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar, both of whom are running as Democrats in districts where they are almost certain to win.

In New Mexico, Democrat Deb Haaland is set to be the first Native American woman to be elected to Congress. She may be joined by Democrat Sharice Davids in Kansas, depending on the outcome of that race. And in Arizona, U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, who is bisexual, is running against U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, the nation’s first woman combat pilot. In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds is a Republican running for a full term and doing it in part by taking a talking point from Democrats – that of her gender.

Here is a look at some, but certainly not all, of the candidates who are breaking the mold this year:

STACEY ABRAMS, Georgia

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

J. Scott Applewhite, AP

Stacey Abrams, 44, is not only trying to become the first Democrat to win the governorship in Republican-red Georgia in 20 years: If she beats Republican Brian Kemp, she’ll be the first African-American woman elected governor anywhere in the U.S.

A Yale Law School graduate who served as minority leader in Georgia’s state House, she’s aiming to expand the bloc of voters who agree with her ideas – such as expanding Medicaid coverage and reforming the criminal justice system – and getting more non-voters, especially people of color, to the polls. And she’s doing something right: Polling and expert opinions have the race as a toss-up.

Republicans have pushed back against her candidacy, noting she owed the IRS some $50,000 and had more than $170,000 in credit card and student loan debt.

But far from running away from those claims, Abrams acknowledged them and explained she is up-to-date with a payment plan to repay the IRS and that student loan debt is a fact of life in America. As she wrote in April in Fortune magazine, “I am in debt, but I am not alone. Debt is a millstone that weighs down more than three-quarters of Americans. It can determine whether we are able to run for office, to launch a business, to quit a job we hate. But it should not – and cannot – be a disqualification for ambition.”

—Todd Spangler, Detroit Free Press

AFTAB PUREVAL, Ohio

Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval speaks with constituents as he campaigns for his 1st House District challenge against veteran Republican Rep. Steve Chabot at a music festival, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Mason, Ohio. The Democratic candidate for Congress in southwest Ohio jokes that besides already going against the electoral odds, he's a "brown dude with a funny name." But 35-year-old Aftab Pureval is attracting national attention as tries to unseat veteran Republican Rep. Steve Chabot, part of the Cincinnati-area political landscape for three decades. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo, AP

Two years ago, Aftab Pureval, a Tibetan-Indian-American who ran ads making fun of his own name and riffing off Aflac’s quacking duck commercials, shocked the Cincinnati political establishment by upsetting a veteran Republican in a local county clerk of courts race.

Now, the 36-year-old Democrat is aiming higher, running against longtime U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot, who was supposed to be sitting in a relatively safe Republican-held seat but now finds himself in a race that experts call a toss-up. Pureval has been out-fundraising Chabot and striking a more moderate tone than some Democrats – and even has David Letterman's endorsement.

Republicans are clearly rattled by Pureval’s chances, trying to discredit him for working for a law firm that represented the Libyan government in a terrorism-related settlement with the U.S., even though Pureval had nothing to do with the case.

Some Republicans grudgingly admit the vibrant and telegenic Pureval has struck a nerve. “He’s very charismatic,” said Pete Witte, a Republican who is considered an unofficial mayor of Price Hill, a group of neighborhoods in Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. “He makes it a fight. It’s why this is one of the most intriguing races.”

—Scott Wartman, Cincinnati Enquirer

KIM REYNOLDS, Iowa

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who is running for election this fall, shakes hands with people watching Windsor Heights Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2018.

Kelsey Kremer/The Register

In Iowa, when Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds rallies the faithful, she highlights lots of issues: the tax cuts she approved, the state’s low unemployment rate, the job training programs she has pushed. But Reynolds, who is locked in a tight race with Democrat Fred Hubbell, also emphasizes her gender.

In front of a cheering crowd at the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair over the summer, she walked her listeners through her “humble beginnings” growing up in a small town, through her stints as a county treasurer, state senator and then being tapped to become lieutenant governor on longtime Gov. Terry Branstad’s ticket.

And then, her voice rising, she shouted: “Today (I) serve Iowans at the highest level, as the first female governor of the great state of Iowa.”

Reynolds, 59, who became governor after Trump picked Branstad to become ambassador to China in 2017, is now running for her first full term. And while it’s not unusual for female candidates to note their gender on the campaign trail, it is rarer for Republican women to make it such a central theme.

—Des Moines Register politics staff

BETO O’ROURKE, Texas

Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke joined Willie Nelson and several other Texas musicians Saturday for a rally and concert at Auditorium Shores in Austin. O'Rourke sang along with Willie Nelson during his performance of On The Road Again.

Mark Lambie / El Paso Times

Beto O’Rourke is not your typical Texas candidate. He’s from El Paso, a Democratic city so far west that it’s in a different time zone from the rest of Texas. He played bass in a punk rock band. And he supports overtly liberal causes – from abortion rights and decriminalizing marijuana to advocating against a border wall.

But for all of that, the tall, lanky and cerebral O’Rourke – a three-term congressman whom some have called Kennedy-esque – has made a race of it against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Political observers who dismissed his campaign early on have had to take back their words, as O’Rourke, 46, has raised more than $23 million and polls have seen Cruz’s lead dip into single-digits. Meanwhile, O’Rourke has visited all of Texas' 254 counties in a rented minivan, with Facebook Live catching him scarfing down a sandwich as he drives down a highway, talking foreign policy, or singing along with the radio.

Winning Texas may still be a tall order: It hasn’t elected a Democratic U.S. senator since 1988. But O’Rourke says he’s plowing ahead, regardless of the political affiliation of his rally attendees: “I just want (them) to know that we’re all in this together now,” he says.

—Madlin Mekelburg, El Paso Times

RASHIDA TLAIB, Michigan

Congressional candidate Rashida Tlaib joins Fight For $15 and a striking McDonalds employees, as she gets arrested in front of McDonalds on Woodward Avenue Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 during a protest.

Mandi Wright, Detroit Free Press

A self-proclaimed “girl with a bullhorn,” Rashida Tlaib – a 42-year-old social justice lawyer, activist and former state representative – will be a different kind of congresswoman for Detroit.

For one thing, she’s Muslim. And she will be the first Palestinian-American woman elected to the U.S. Congress when she’s almost certainly sworn into office in January. She also doesn’t mind confrontation: In 2016, she was escorted out of then-candidate Trump’s speech at the Detroit Economic Club after shouting at him that the nation’s children “deserve better” than him. This month, she was arrested for blocking a street as part of a protest for higher wages and workers’ rights in Detroit.

Tlaib won a six-person Democratic primary for the seat formerly held by U.S. Rep. John Conyers, D-Detroit, who stepped down last December after being accused of mistreating women staffers, which he denied. In the House, she’ll represent one of the most impoverished congressional districts in the U.S.

Tlaib is unlikely to sit quietly in Congress – she’s already taken on local developers and industries in Detroit when she believes they are not acting in the best interests of those who live in the city. “If that is what needs to be done, as a member of Congress, to really give a voice to my families, it’s going to happen,” she said.

—Todd Spangler, Detroit Free Press

DEIDRE DEJEAR, Iowa

Democratic Secretary of State candidate Deidre DeJear speaks during the 2018 Polk County Steak Fry on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register

In a state where only 3 percent of the population is black, Democrat Deidre DeJear could make history if she’s elected Iowa’s next secretary of state: She’d be the first African-American to ever hold statewide office.

She’s got a tough road ahead of her against incumbent Secretary of State Paul Pate, who narrowly won election four years ago. If she wins, she will run the office that oversees the state’s business services division, elections and voter registration.

DeJear, 32, has a background as a businesswoman, having developed a network to link up low- and moderate-income individuals and families with financial services and other resources. She’s running on a message of getting people registered to vote and voter access in a state where Democrats have complained that a voter ID law could tamp down voting, though Republicans point to high turnout in this year’s primaries to suggest that’s false.

"It’s important for us to defend our democracy, and that means we need each and every eligible voter in our state getting an adequate invitation to participate in the process," DeJear said in a recent television interview.

—Des Moines Register politics staff

ANTONIO DELGADO, New York

Antonio Delgado

Submitted

Tall, personable and hard-hitting on the stump and in his ads, Antonio Delgado, 41, is a Rhodes Scholar and a Harvard Law grad. But much of the recent interest in his race for Congress in New York’s 19th Congressional District has come from his short-lived stint as a rapper.

The National Republican Congressional Committee says that as “AD The Voice,” Delgado “criticized democracy and mocked the war on terror.” Delgado is running against Republican U.S. Rep. John Faso in upstate New York, with some polls showing the race as a dead heat.

Delgado, who plays up his family’s working-class roots in Schenectady, says Faso and the Republicans are trying to spread “fear, hatred and division” instead of talking about the issues. Like many Democrats, Delgado is running on a message that accuses Republicans of undermining health care coverage by voting to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Faso is a first-term incumbent in a district that swung from supporting President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 to Donald Trump in 2016; he’s also something of a moderate, by national standards. But Delgado’s been impressive so far, defeating six other candidates in a crowded Democratic primary. Meanwhile, the region has been besieged with TV ads; according to the Center for Responsible Politics in Washington, D.C., $4.4 million in money outside the campaigns already has been spent.

—Joseph Spector, USA TODAY Albany Bureau

JOHN JAMES, Michigan

Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James arrives at a primary night election party in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.

Paul Sancya, AP

The polls suggest U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., shouldn’t have much trouble winning re-election in November. But the campaign has produced Michigan’s first statewide African-American nominee in 30 years: John James, who could make himself a factor in years to come.

Unlike other candidates who rise through politics, James, 37, came from business – he helps run his family’s warehousing and logistics business in Detroit – and the military. A West Point graduate, James flew Apache helicopters in Iraq and has made his service a key point of his campaign, much like other candidates on both sides of the political aisle have done this year.

In one of his first ads, he cited two things needed to fight terrorists from the skies in Iraq: “Faith in God and a Hellfire missile.” He labeled himself a conservative warrior. That, and a traditionally Republican platform of ensuring national security and reducing government regulations and taxes, was enough to get him Trump’s endorsement before the August primary.

It’s unclear where James might set his political sights next if he loses, as expected. But his military bearing, easy smile and so-far unassailable record of service could make him a force to be reckoned with.

—Todd Spangler, Detroit Free Press

ANDREW GILLUM, Florida

Gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum speaks at a rally organized by democrats at Memorial Park, on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in downtown Stuart.

XAVIER MASCAREÑAS/TCPALM

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum ran a longshot campaign to win the Democratic nomination for Florida governor with an investigation hanging over his City Hall, a lack of cash and most of the state’s population at the other end of the peninsula.

But with an infusion of cash from California environmentalist Tom Steyer, an unabashedly left-leaning agenda that includes taking on the National Rifle Association and universal health care, and a compelling personal narrative growing up the son of a bus driver, Gillum, 39, has the chance to become the state’s first African-American chief executive.

His ads are full of verve and energy. And the coalition he molded among college-age voters, wage-earners, progressive retirees and blacks produced a late-primary surge that delivered him the nomination.

Now, his task becomes tougher, facing former Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis in the race to succeed Gov. Rick Scott. His opposition is trying to make the most of an undercover FBI probe into Tallahassee City Hall, an investigation Gillum says has nothing to do with him. Meanwhile, Republicans have tried to tag Gillum as too radical to take over as governor.

—James Call, Tallahassee Democrat

AMY MCGRATH, Kentucky

So far, Amy McGrath’s budding political career has soared like the fighter jets she flew as a Marine: In a two-minute YouTube ad that went viral last year, she used "Top Gun" images that introduced her as a 12-year-old Kentuckian who dreamed of flying and achieved her goal through perseverance.

That ad cost nearly all of the $50,000 she’d raised from family and friends, but it worked, allowing her to raise millions and leapfrog an establishment Democrat in the primary. Now McGrath – who lives in central Kentucky, is married to a Republican and has three young children – is one of the most talked about Democratic candidates in the country.

She is running against Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr in a district Trump won by 15 percentage points in 2016, an area often talked about as a battleground – with Democratic Lexington at its center – but which nonetheless has remained red. This race is considered a toss-up.

As McGrath, 43, takes traditionally Democratic aims – like universal health care – and pitches them as a mom and a fighter, Republicans have tried to label her a “liberal feminist” who would be a tool of national Democrats if elected. But it’s not clear that message is working. McGrath answered by saying someone who flew 89 combat missions knows how to be her own woman. “Seriously,” she said directly to Barr in one of her ads to his accusations, “is that all you’ve got?”

—Phillip M. Bailey, Louisville Courier-Journal

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, New York

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez speaks during a rally for Zephyr Teachout's campaign for attorney general at SUNY New Paltz on September 7, 2018.

Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal

Arguably the biggest upset so far this election year belongs to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old Democratic Socialist who in June stunned her party’s establishment and let it know – in no uncertain terms – that changes were afoot.

Running against House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joseph Crowley, who has represented New York’s 14th Congressional District for the past 20 years, Ocasio-Cortez was given virtually no chance. She was largely unknown and spent only about $210,000 heading into the June 26 primary, compared to some $3 million for Crowley.

But a video by the Bronx-born Ocasio-Cortez, a community organizer and activist, went viral with the message, “Women like me aren’t supposed to run for office. I wasn’t born to a wealthy or powerful family … I was born in a place where your ZIP code determines your destiny,” striking a nerve in voters in a New York City district where the Democratic nomination virtually decides the winner.

Since her primary victory, Ocasio-Cortez – who supports "Medicare for All," a federal jobs guarantee, tuition-free college and criminal justice reform – has been stumping for other candidates as one of the freshest new faces in the Democratic Party.

—Todd Spangler, Detroit Free Press

BOB HUGIN, New Jersey

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bob Hugin during a May 30, 2018 interview.

Herb Jackson/NorthJersey.com

In a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by 918,000 and Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 14 percentage points, Bob Hugin – a 64-year-old millionaire and retired pharmaceutical CEO trying to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez in New Jersey – has thrown away the Republican playbook.

"I am pro-choice, pro-marriage equality and strongly support equal pay for equal work,” Hugin said in his first television commercial in June.

He has been hitting another message even harder: Menendez’s indictment on charges that he used his office to promote the interests of a top donor. The trial ended when the jury couldn’t reach a conclusion, and the judge acquitted him on other charges.

Meanwhile, Menendez is telling voters that Hugin is throwing up a smokescreen to hide his true record as a delegate for Trump at the 2016 Republican convention and as a major contributor to Trump and former Gov. Chris Christie, who are both unpopular in the Garden State. At this point, it's difficult to tell which way the race is going, with some polls showing Hugin in a tight race and others with Menendez well ahead.

—Herb Jackson, NorthJersey.com/The (Bergen) Record

JESS KING, Pennsylvania

Jess King

SAM INTERRANTE / Submitted

Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District wasn’t expected to be competitive, and for good reason: The state Supreme Court redrew it to make it more of a reach for Democrats. But Democratic nominee Jess King, a 44-year-old nonprofit executive and Mennonite from Lancaster, is hoping to turn that around.

And in a year when female candidates are notching successes in Pennsylvania and nationwide, it looks as though she’s got momentum. In an area Donald Trump won by 26 points, polls suggest King has closed her race with U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker to single digits.

King has been attracting support from Democrats and self-proclaimed progressives from around the country – including an endorsement from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. And she’s been taking her message door-to-door and to crowded town hall meetings, talking about supporting farmers, improving infrastructure and providing "Medicare for All," which she sees as more of an independent than Democratic stance.

“Voters have a real hunger for a representative who will stand up to the establishment in both parties,” King said. “Democrats, Republicans and independents all are looking for someone who will work for the people of Pennsylvania.”

—Candy Woodall, York Daily Record

MIKIE SHERRILL, New Jersey

Mikie Sherrill speaks at Montclair State University Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com

She may be a first-time candidate running for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, but Democrat Mikie Sherrill is drawing support from her party’s A-list. Former Vice President Joe Biden led a rally on her behalf, and former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., headlined a gun control forum for her in September.

A Naval Academy graduate, former helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, Sherrill, 46, is also a mother of four. In her ads, she hits all those themes – wearing an Annapolis fleece, talking about her time at the Naval Academy, in the courtroom and as a mom.

Her message is a popular one this year, saying she’ll help, “Stop the partisan politics and get the job done.” This year, she broke fund-raising records for a New Jersey House candidate, raking in $7 million through Sept. 30.

Sherrill got into the race last year to take on 12-term Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, but he retired early this year. That set off a GOP primary won by Assemblyman Jay Webber, one of the most conservative members of the Trenton legislature. And even though northern New Jersey district leans Republican, handicappers believe she’s got a good chance to win.

—Herb Jackson, NorthJersey.com/The (Bergen) Record

LUPE VALDEZ, Texas

Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez waits for the start prior to a gubernatorial debate against Gov. Greg Abbott at the LBJ Library in Austin, Texas, on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)

Nick Wagner, AP

At age 70, Lupe Valdez is campaigning on a shoestring budget in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat governor in 28 years. She's also running against a popular Republican incumbent, Greg Abbott, whose name has appeared on the statewide ballot six times since 1996 – and he's won all six times.

But win or lose, her effort is historic in nature: Should she somehow pull off the upset, Valdez would become Texas' first Latina governor and the first open lesbian to win statewide office.

"I am constantly hearing that this is going to be such an uphill battle," said Valdez, the youngest daughter of migrant farm workers who rose to the rank of Army National Guard captain and was four times elected sheriff of Dallas County. "Please, tell me when I didn't have an uphill battle."

A Quinnipiac University Poll released in September showed Abbott leading Valdez by a yawning gap of 19 percentage points. But Valdez is hoping to gain traction, saying she has overcome discrimination in education, the military and in law enforcement and that doing so has given her insight into the needs of the people of an increasingly diverse Texas – where Hispanics make up nearly four-tenths of the population.

—John Moritz, Corpus Christi Caller-Times

