October is about more than ghosts, goblins and candy.

It's also about pizza, pasta, dessert, cookies and more.

It's National Pizza Month, National Pasta Month, National Cookie Month along with National Financial Planning Month.

The two biggest days of the month are National Taco Day on Thursday, Oct. 4 and Halloween.

Sweet savings are expected Oct. 14, which is National Dessert Day, and Oct. 17 is another carb day with National Pasta Day.

Bookmark this page because it'll be updated frequently with additional deals.

Here are the best deals, big days and ongoing specials, available at participating locations. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location before heading out.

National Pizza Month deals

Pizza is one of the most popular dishes and there have been a lot of recent celebrations including National Pepperoni Pizza Day and National Cheese Pizza Day, both in September. Now it's a month-long pizza party, and here are a few specials:

California Pizza Kitchen: Members of its CPK Rewards loyalty program can log onto the restaurant's website at www.cpk.com on Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. PT to get one of 1,000 free Cauliflower Crust pizzas being given away.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every Monday in October, participating locations will have a 16-inch Traditional Cheese Pizza for $10. Not valid in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.

Hungry Howie's: Through Oct. 30, buy a large one-topping pizza at regular price and get a medium one-topping pizza with promo code LHP18. The special is to mark Hungry Howie’s Love, Hope & Pizza promotion to benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation and is not valid in Florida.

Papa John's: Through Oct. 28, get an extra-large two-topping pizza for $10 with promo code XLPIZZA.

Pizza Hut: The chain has expanded its Hut Rewards loyalty program and now is awarding two points for every dollar spent on purchases made in-store and online. Points can also be redeemed on more items including bread sticks.

The new official pizza sponsor of the NFL, Pizza Hut also has weekly deals for National Pizza Month including its limited-time, online-only large two-topping pizza deal for $7.99:

Oct. 8-14: Free breadsticks with medium or large menu-priced pizza and code BREADSTICKS2018.

Free breadsticks with medium or large menu-priced pizza and code BREADSTICKS2018. Oct. 15-21: Free dessert or side with a large menu-priced pizza and code DESSERTSOCT.

Free dessert or side with a large menu-priced pizza and code DESSERTSOCT. Oct. 22-28: 20 percent off menu-priced items with code 20OFFPIZZAMONTH.

Sbarro: Enter the chain's contest hubs.ly/H0d-3CV0 for a chance to win free pizza for a year. Ten will win.

More deals: Check social media accounts for additional deal announcements.

Oct. 8-9: Texas de Brazil’s 20th anniversary

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the chain will have original 1998 or throwback pricing for the two days.

Texas de Brazil’s full, rodizio-style dinner menu will be $28.50 for adults, $14.25 for children 6-12, $5 for ages 3 to 5 and under 3 will dine free. Dinner is from 4 to 10 p.m. Find locations at www.texasdebrazil.com.

Dine like it's 1998! On Monday, 10/ 8 and Tuesday, 10/9 we’re going back to 1998 with original regular dinner pricing of $28.50 to celebrate our upcoming 20th Anniversary! #TdBToasts20



Oct. 9: Free Pizookie Day

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has dubbed Oct. 9 as Free Pizookie Day to celebrate its dessert. On Oct. 9 get this treat for free with a minimum $9.95 food purchase.

Then from Oct. 10 through Halloween, the dessert will be $3 each, which is more than half off the regular price. For this offer, no minimum purchase is required.

New members of the chain's rewards program also get a coupon for a free Pizookie for signing up www.bjsrestaurants.com.

Oct. 10: Free Burger Day at Mooyah

Mooyah celebrating their own holiday Wednesday, Oct. 10 – Free Burger Day. Get a free Double Cheeseburger with purchase of an order of fries and shake or regular drink all-day Wednesday, Oct. 10.

According to Mooyah, participating restaurants are prepared to make burgers for 500 guests and will take the last order at 8 p.m. or while supplies last. Learn more at www.mooyah.com/freeburgerday.

Oct. 11: Starbucks Happy Hour

Starbucks brings back its Happy Hour on Oct. 11. Starting at 3 p.m., get 50 percent off any Frappuccino, size grande or larger. This deal will be loaded to Starbucks Rewards members accounts and non-members can sign up for a code at https://happyhour.starbucks.com.

Oct. 12: World Egg Day

White Castle: Get one free breakfast slider with any purchase Oct. 12 with a coupon available at www.whitecastle.com/world-egg-day-coupon.

Oct. 14: National Dessert Day

More sweet savings are expected.

Quiznos: Buy an eight or 12-inch sub and get a free dessert Oct. 14.

Oct. 17: National Pasta Day

Applebee's: For a limited time, participating locations have new neighborhood pastas that are served with a breadstick. Find the pasta varieties at www.applebees.com.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: For National Pasta Day, Oct. 17, Spaghetti Pomodoro, Linguini Positano and Fettucine Alfredo are $10.

Piada Italian Street Food: The chain will serve Barilla’s Spaghetti Rigati in all restaurants all day on Oct. 17 for National Pasta Day. It’s a nationwide test of a new recipe and marks the first time the company is using a different kind of pasta since opening in 2010.

Oct. 17: Quiznos' Gyro deal

Quiznos: Participating Quiznos will have $1 Gyro flatbreads. New and current members of Quiznos’ Toasty Points loyalty program can get a $1 Gyro flatbread Oct. 10-16 with the app. Download the app at www.quiznos.com/toastypoints.

Oct. 31: Halloween

Last year, Halloween brought a long list of deals and freebies, some which required dressing in costume.

Captain D's: This Halloween deal starts Oct. 26 and runs through Nov. 6. With the purchase of an adult meal and a coupon that will be posted on social media, get a kids meal for $1.99.

Krispy Kreme: Wear a costume to participating locations on Halloween and get a free doughnut of your choice. The chain also has released several Halloween special doughnuts including the Trick-or-Treat Doughnut, Monster Batter Doughnut and Jack-O-Lantern Doughnut.

Mimi’s Cafe: Kids eat free on Halloween with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Quiznos: Get free classic tots with purchase of an 8-inch sub on Halloween.

Sizzler: The Halloween festivities last a week at the chain. From Oct. 24 to Halloween, kids dressed in their Halloween costume get a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée and beverage purchase. One free kid’s meal per adult entrée and beverage purchase.

A promotion for Applebee's Dollar Zombie drink.

Applebee's

Ongoing specials

Applebee’s: The October Neighborhood Drink of the Month is the Dollar Zombie, an electric-blue-colored drink topped with a gummy brain for $1.

Bahama Breeze Island Grille: The chain's Rumtoberfest, an event of rum-inspired dishes and cocktails, goes through Oct. 28.

Baskin-Robbins: Small Cappuccino Blasts are $2.99 in October.

Carvel: Through Oct. 31, save $2 off a 48-ounce or larger cake or $3 off any sheet cake with a printable coupon.

Chili’s: The Great Pumpkin is the $5 margarita of the month. The chain said it's made with Monin Pumpkin Spice Syrup, Lunazul Silver Tequila, Triple Sec and a splash of Captain Morgan.

Dairy Queen: For a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit. Not valid in Texas. There also are weekly exclusives through the app.

DoorDash: For a limited time, sign up for a week trial of the new DashPass subscription. With the trial, get unlimited free delivery on orders of $15 or more. The free trial can be activated at in the DoorDash app or online at www.doordash.com and no promo code is needed.

Jack in the Box: Through Dec. 10, get two croissants for $4 when you sign up for a coupon at www.jackinthebox.com/offers.

Mrs. Fields: For National Cookie Month, get 15 percent off online orders through Oct. 31 with promo code COOKIE.

Olive Garden: The Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion runs through Nov. 18. The pasta bowl starts at $10.99. During the eight-week deal, 23,000 people will be whipping out a Never Ending Pasta Pass and eating all-they-can-eat and another 1,000 people bought annual passes. The passes sold out in less than a second.

Panda Express: Through Oct. 31, get $3 off any online order $5 or more with the code "HONEYISBACK."

Red Lobster: The Endless Shrimp promotion is back for a limited time.

Red Robin: For a limited time, get the Taco Tavern Double served with Bottomless Steak Fries for $6.99.

Taco Bell: Through Nov. 8, Taco Bell is offering first-time app and online order customers 20 percent off an order, up to $10 off. The 20 percent coupon will expire two weeks after signing up. Learn more at www.tacobell.com.

Waffle House: Through Oct. 13, get a free regular or large coffee with a printable coupon found at www.wafflehouse.com/nationalcoffeeday. The coupon states it can be "redeemed only once by the original recipient" at participating locations.

Wendy's: Through Oct. 7, get a free half-size Harvest Chicken Salad with the Wendy's app and a purchase. One offer per customer per day. Registration in app is required.

Wingstop: Through Nov. 20, Wingstop has a “Big Night In Boneless Bundle” promotion. For $15.99, get 25 boneless wings in three flavors with three dips at participating locations nationwide.

White Castle: Through Oct. 31, the Columbus-based fast-food chain has $3 Bacon Threesomes, which include three options of bacon-loaded sliders.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/newsletters.

