A satellite image shows the scarred Leilani Estates neighborhood on the Big Island of Hawaii on May 14, 2018.

Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company

Leilani Estates, a small residential neighborhood on the Big Island of Hawaii near the town of Pahoa, has been at the epicenter of the Kilauea volcanic eruption for the past two weeks.

As of May 15, 19 separate fissures have opened up in or near the four-square-mile neighborhood, sending scalding lava and noxious gases throughout the subdivision.

Lava has consumed about two dozen homes near the volcano over the last week and about 2,000 people have been evacuated from the danger zone.

Satellite imagery and analytics firm DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company, directed its cameras over the verdant, green landscape of Leilani Estates as it appeared about a year ago, on May 24, 2017. The "after" images show the charred neighborhood on Monday, May 14.

