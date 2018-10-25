Just when it looked like the stock market would never stop going down, it reversed course and went up a lot.

The bounce Thursday was a big relief to jittery investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 401 points, erasing some of the sting from the previous three-day rout that knocked it down 860 points. The rebound rally put the Dow back in positive territory for the year.

Wall Street pros cited a number of factors to explain the move higher.

* Stocks got "oversold:" The big washout suffered in Wednesday's 608-point Dow drop caused stocks to get too beat up and investor sentiment to get too gloomy. But that day's pain came on lower trading volume than the two-day plunge ending on Oct. 11. "That shows a decline in selling pressure," says Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments.

* Good earnings news: A slew of strong profit reports from high-profile companies, ranging from software giant Microsoft to social media player Twitter to electric-car maker Tesla, reaffirmed the strength of the American economy and leading companies, says Bill Hornbarger, chief investment strategist at Moneta Group. More strong results in coming days will be needed for the market rebound to hold.

* Panic selling dries up: The market's recent slide looked more like panic selling than investors making rational investment decisions, says Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network. But the strong earnings reports allowed investors to recognize "that things are not as bad" as the recent swoon suggest.

But what matters now, is what comes next?

Hornbarger says it's a "little too early to signal the all clear."

Investors, he says, should brace themselves for more wild swings as Wall Street weighs a pretty positive economic backdrop against fears that things could get worse if rising interest rates, trade tensions and slowing growth in China start eating into corporate profits.

Arbeter, however, says the worst of the recent bout of selling is "most likely over" – at least for now. He's watching to see if the broad market can climb back above its prior high notched in September and above its average price over the past 200 days. If it can, it would suggest the market trend remains up.

