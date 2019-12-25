AUSTIN, Texas — An attempted break-in was caught on camera at a Downtown Austin skate shop. The motion-activated cameras also let the owners know right away to call the police.

This time of year at No Comply, it can be pretty busy. But the talk of the shop isn't about that.

"You should have seen it yesterday – it was shoulder-to-shoulder, almost like MoPac traffic," an employee explained.

But what happened at the shop two days ago is still on everyone's mind.

"We had a couple of kids try and break into the store," explained owner Elias Bingham.

A motion camera gave the owner the heads-up to call the cops, after suspects broke a window. The story gets good when you hear who responded – officer Jonathon Dranguet.

"Lucky for us he was at the skate park and he was skating around on a break. He heard the call come in and he took it personally and got up here as fast as he could," said Bingham.

For the past several months, he's been skating as part of his job, but also just as a hobby.

"He's just there. He's not trying to be a cool guy or be friends with everybody; he's just there," said Stevie. "It's just an actual person in the community that cares."

"Obviously I was like, 'Hey, right around the corner. Don't mess with my skate shop,'" said Dranguet.

The community is thankful that, especially this time of year, he was there.

"We're lucky that he's skateboarding, and if he wasn't he wouldn't have been at the park most likely," said Bingham.

"It's a tight-knit community. I'm hoping that I can be accepted into it, if I'm not already I came here to skate, and if they accept me they accept me," Dranguet said. "That's what I'm hoping for."

