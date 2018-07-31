Duck boat recovery

There will be a press conference held on Tuesday by the attorney representing the victims' family members in a suit against Ride the Ducks Branson. This comes weeks after the tragic accident that killed 17 people aboard in a Missouri lake.

Relatives of two of the nine Indianapolis family members killed when a duck boat sank in a Missouri lake have filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages.

The lawsuit blames the July 19 tragedy on "decades of unacceptable, greed-driven and willful ignorance of safety by the Duck Boat industry."

