VISALIA, Calif. — A campaign dubbed "Three Billboards Against Devin Nunes Outside Fresno, California," has installed three billboards along Highway 99 between Fresno and Visalia opposing the congressman, who is up for re-election.

Funded by Democratic organization Fight Back California, the campaign — a take on the critically acclaimed 2017 film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — looks to unseat San Joaquin Valley Congressman Devin Nunes, R-Tulare.

The three billboards read:

"Why is Devin Nunes hot on Russia..."

"While farmers get burned by a trade war with China?"

"Congressman Nunes, how could you forget us?"

In an interview with Politico, Fight Back California co-founder Ellen Tauscher said instead of investing time and energy in what appears to be an effort to undermine the House Russian investigation, Nunes "could explain to his constituents why he hasn't had a town hall."

In addition, critics of Nunes have pointed to his close ties to the Trump administration in questioning his objectivity in the investigation.

Nunes was picked by Trump to be on the executive committee leading the president-elect’s transition team, a key period for the FBI’s investigation of contacts with Russia.

Fellow transition team member, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about meeting with the Russian ambassador last December, after the election, but before Trump took office.

Tauscher is a former congresswoman and undersecretary of State for the Obama administration.

Organizers said they plan to spend $50,000 to $100,000 on the billboards and digital advertising, and will eventually expand to cable and TV ads, according to Politico.

Taucher didn't respond to requests for comment from USA TODAY NETWORK reporters.

Nunes' opponent Andrew Janz, who is not affiliated with the billboard campaign or Fight Back California, approves of the highway's newest additions. He too has paid for billboard advertising along major thoroughfares in the San Joaquin Valley.

"I think it's great that private citizens are taking a stand against Devin Nunes and are bringing to light the fact that he has abandoned the district," Janz said. "I hope there's more to come."

Valerie Ehrlich, co-director of local grassroots group South Valley Civics, said she is glad the billboards have been erected but thinks constituents are more concerned with local issues than Nunes' role in the Russia investigation and national topics.

"We have leadership that is not paying attention to the Valley," she said. "What about the local issues like immigration, water, jobs and health care?"

Anthony Ratekin, a campaign spokesman for Nunes, said they would not comment on the billboards.

South Valley Civics routinely holds "Nunes Watch" marches near the congressman's downtown Visalia and Clovis offices when he is on a congressional break, Ehrlich said.

Recently, many have criticized the congressman for his lack of communication with residents within his district. Nunes has not held a town hall in years and declined an invitation for the Visalia Times-Delta candidate forum last month.

Despite that, many residents and business people across Visalia and Tulare are proudly displaying their signs in support of the congressman.

"I think the media has blown things out of proportion when it comes to Russia. I turn the channel when they start talking about it," said Gus Willhem, who said he posted his Nunes sign after seeing more Janz signs popping up in his northwest Visalia neighborhood. "You don't know who to trust, but I know Russia is far from Visalia."

Political rating agency The Cook Political Report, rates Nunes as a safe bet to be re-elected in November.

"In the Valley, I think we're somewhat complacent about leadership," Ehrlich said. "Once someone is elected, people move on with their daily lives and give leaders the benefit of the doubt."

But, times may be changing, she said.

Ehrlich, who moved to the Central Valley in 1991, says this is the first time she has seen such active grassroots campaigning.

"I never ever had any political person on any campaign knock on my door," she said. "In this political climate, for the first time, I have seen groups and organizations walk in neighborhoods and go door-to-door."

The lack of representation has resulted in heightened local awareness and activism, Ehrlich said.

"People start to look around and say, 'Hey, is this the best representative who reflects my values and views?'" she added. "[Nunes] is not in the Valley very much, he's not here to address their concerns. As a result, people start to be more local."

In November 2002, Nunes went on to easily win the general election with 70 percent of the vote.

Since then, Nunes has never polled lower than 63 percent of the vote. In 2010, he ran unopposed. In his most recent election, he coasted to victory with 67 percent of the vote.

