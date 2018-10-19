Amtrak Acela leather interiors to be re-purposed into luxury bags
01 / 14
People for Urban Progress (PUP), an Indianapolis-based nonprofit specializing in advancing civic sustainability, has partnered with Amtrak to re-purpose leather seat covers from 20 refreshed Amtrak Acela Express train sets. Instead of heading to landfill, they will be transformed into luxury bags.
02 / 14
Acela Express trains that can reach 150 mph. This makes it the fastest railroad in the Americas, and among the ten fastest in the world. It travels from Washington, D.C. to Boston with stops in Philadelphia and New York and elsewhere.
03 / 14
Amtrak is refreshing the interiors of its current Acela trainsets before the next-generation Acela fleet debuts in 2021. These seat materials from the current Acela trainsets were retired after about 10 years of service.
04 / 14
Here, the Amtrak Acela leather seat parts arrive at PUP facilities. PUP designers had to separate the leather from the foam seat, dry clean the leather utilizing an environmentally friendly process and then cut the leather and sew it together to create each product.
05 / 14
Here, the Amtrak Acela leather seat parts arrive at PUP facilities. PUP designers had to separate the leather from the foam seat, dry clean the leather utilizing an environmentally friendly process and then cut the leather and sew it together to create each product.
06 / 14
PUP designers removed the seats from the leather.
07 / 14
These are the seats after removed from the trains.
08 / 14
All bags are developed and hand-made by the designers at PUP, who also developed the process of re-purposing the seats.
09 / 14
All bags are developed and hand-made by the designers at PUP, who also developed the process of re-purposing the seats.
10 / 14
PUP designers spent time in prototype meetings.
11 / 14
PUP designers work on the bag protype.
12 / 14
The first launch of the Amtrak Collection designed by PUP includes slate blue luxury leather bags. The collection has totes, backpacks and a dopp kit. Approximately 2,500 bags are expected to roll out in small-batch releases during the next 10 to 12 months.
13 / 14
These women are carrying passenger totes from the Amtrak Collection.
14 / 14
This woman is carrying passenger totes from the Amtrak Collection.
636754862321622638-Copy-of-MEL-8845.jpg
The first launch of the Amtrak Collection designed by PUP includes slate blue luxury leather bags. The collection has totes, backpacks and a dopp kit. Approximately 2,500 bags are expected to roll out in small-batch releases during the next 10 to 12 months.
People for Urban Progress

Passengers could be carrying their Amtrak Acela leather seat covers as tote bags.

Amtrak has entered into a partnership with People for Urban Progress, or PUP, an Indianapolis-based non-profit specializing in civic sustainability, to re-purpose leather seat covers from 20 refreshed Acela Express train sets into luxury bags.

The new Amtrak Collection will include handmade slate blue luxury leather bags such as totes, backpacks and toiletry bags.

About 2,500 bags will roll out during the next 10 to 12 months. They will retail between $75 to $750.

Kara Angotti, Amtrak’s senior sustainability manager, says the rail company has set a corporate recycling target of 20 percent by 2020.

“This project will help us advance closer to achieving that goal,” she says. “This is a unique opportunity to explore the extended value in our trash and to focus on ensuring we consider what happens to our materials at the end of their useful life.”

Amtrak revamps its food and beverage menu

Amtrak is refreshing the interiors of its Acela trains, which run between Washington, D.C and Boston, while it prepares its next generation of the Acela fleet. New Acela trains will debut in 2021. Amtrak is donating the seat materials, which are being retired after about 10 years in service.  

PUP designers developed the process of repurposing the seats, which includes separating the leather from the foam seat, dry cleaning the leather using an environmentally-friendly process and cutting the leather and sewing it together.

“Collaborations like this allow us to continue to advance the idea of taking careful consideration of how we recycle our cities’ resources,” says Andrea Cowley, executive director PUP. “We make the used into useful through great design which, in turn, allows us to address civic sustainability.”

PUP has repurposed materials from other used infrastructure. In 2008, for instance, the organization turned materials from the roof of the RCA Dome, once the home of the Indianapolis Colts, into wallets, handbags, office bins and more.

First look: Here's the inside of Amtrak's new Acela Express fleet
01 / 08
Amtrak has revealed the interiors on its new Acela Express fleet on the Northeast Corridor. The new trains are scheduled to enter service in 2021.
02 / 08
The new Acela trainsets will feature spacious and smooth leather seats, with integrated in-seat lighting and personal electrical outlets.
03 / 08
The new Acela trainsets include an advanced seat reservation system that distinguishes seat availability.
04 / 08
A streamlined overhead luggage storage will be offered in the new Acela trainsets.
05 / 08
Each seat in the new Acela trainsets will provide spacious, high-end comfort with in-seat lighting and personal electrical outlets.
06 / 08
The new trainsets will include Wi-Fi, an advanced seat reservation system, and LED screens in each train car that will provide real time information.
07 / 08
The articulated design allows customers to easily and smoothly move between train cars, with large vestibule areas.
08 / 08
The new Acela trainsets features spacious ADA-compliant restrooms with a 60-inch diameter turning radius.
First look: Amtrak's next-generation Acela fleet
01 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
02 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
03 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
04 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
05 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
06 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
07 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
08 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
09 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
10 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
11 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
12 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
13 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
amtrak upgrade
01 / 19
Mark Yachmetz, Amtrak's vice president for Northeast Corridor business development, describes improvements planned for carpeting, seat cushions and lighting in 450 cars such as the one he is standing in Nov. 13, 2017, in Washington's Union Station.
02 / 19
Amtrak is updating the seating on 450 Northeast Regional cars with simulated leather seat cushions, which will replace the blue fabric seen here Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station.
03 / 19
Amtrak is updating carpeting, seat cushions and lighting on 450 Northeast Regional trains as shown here in coach seating on Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station.
04 / 19
Amtrak's coach seats on Northeast Regional trains will have simulated leather cushions as shown at Washington's Union Station on Nov. 13, 2017.
05 / 19
Amtrak's Northeast Regional trains will have the same space between seats, which is 39 inches in coach seats shown Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station with a tray table lowered, and 46 inches in business class.
06 / 19
Amtrak is replacing carpeting on 450 cars in the Northeast Corridor, as seen here in business class Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station. Improvements are being phased in, and the wainscoting on the wall panel will also be replaced.
07 / 19
Mark Yachmetz, Amtrak's vice president for Northeast Corridor business development, stands among coach seats updated with new carpeting and simulated-leather seat cushions on Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station.
08 / 19
Amtrak is replacing the carpeting, seat cushions and lighting in 450 cars on the Northeast Corridor, as shown here in business class designated by the blue panel at the top of the seats on Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station.
09 / 19
Amtrak is updating carpeting, seat cushions and lighting in 450 cars on the Northeast Corridor, including business class seating with a table shown Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station.
10 / 19
Amtrak is updating furnishings on 450 cars on the Northeast Corridor with simulated-leather cushions shown here in business class on Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station. Improvements are being phased in, and these curtains have not yet been changed.
11 / 19
Amtrak's business-class seats with new simulated-leather cushions are shown Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station.
12 / 19
Mark Yachmetz, Amtrak's vice president for Northeast Corridor business development, stands Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station among updated business-class seats on one of the 450 cars that are being renovated with new carpeting, seat cushions and lighting for a better customer experience.
13 / 19
Amtrak is replacing incandescent and fluorescent lights on 450 Northeast Corridor cars with these LED lights shown Nov. 13, 2017 at Washington's Union Station, which are brighter and have a whiter light.
14 / 19
LED lighting on renovated Amtrak train cars brings a brighter, whiter light than the previous incandescent and fluorescent lights, shown here in coach on Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station.
15 / 19
Amtrak is replacing lights on 450 Northeast Corridor cars because the new LED lights are brighter than the previous incandescent and fluorescent lights shown here in coach on Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station.
16 / 19
As Amtrak renovates 450 train cars on the Northeast Corridor, restroom floor tiles are being replaced with single panels, as seen here Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station, to improve cleanliness and reduce smells.
17 / 19
Mark Yachmetz, Amtrak's vice president for Northeast Corridor business development, stands amid the updated seating Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station that he says will be phased in on 450 cars between now and early May.
18 / 19
A luggage rack on a renovated Amtrak train on Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station.
19 / 19
Amtrak is replacing the carpeting, seat cushions and lighting on 450 cars of its Northeast Regional trains such as this one seen Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station. The $16 million in improvements are being phased in and are scheduled to be completed by early May 2018.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com