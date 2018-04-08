Exploring the Ozark National Scenic Riverways

EMINENCE, Mo. – The steep gravel road ends at the mouth of Bay Creek, which is hardly a creek at all. A child could leap across it. But like the river it flows into, its waters are spring-fed, clear as a freshly scrubbed window pane. And refreshingly cool.

A campground overlooks this pretty spot on the Jacks Fork River, which, along with the nearby Current River, form the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, the nation’s first national river park.

It’s a primitive campsite, deeply shaded and close enough to the water so that the pulse of the spring-fed Jacks Fork slightly tempers the unusually hot June weather. It’s just past 8:30 a.m. and the temperature is 80 degrees. Any whiff of cooling breeze from the river is welcome.

I can’t wait to get on the water.

Neither can Bill Smith.

Smith, 60, and recently retired from the National Park Service, grew up in Shannon County, Missouri, and is a lifelong resident. He’s worked, fished, paddled and played on these rivers for more than half a century and recently opened Scenic Rivers Guide Service, which includes eco-tours.

“Most people want to fish, of course,” he says. “But a lot of people just want to float and enjoy and learn about the rivers and the park.”

Bill and I offer to help Ryan Voyles with our canoe but Voyles, who works for Harvey’s Alley Spring Canoe Rental – one of more than a dozen such outfitters on the Jacks Fork and Current – is a practiced river hand. He declines all help, hoists the Old Town Discovery 169 and delivers it to the water’s edge.

Smith and I follow with armloads of gear: fishing tackle, ice chest, life jackets, paddles, a waterproof bag with assorted cameras.

Voyles climbs behind the wheel of the Harvey’s van, which on summer weekends is usually jammed with paddlers, floaters and their gear but on a Wednesday morning hauled a party of two.

“Have a blessed day,” he says then heads up the washboard gravel road, the rattling trailer swallowed in a cloud of dust.

Smith and I check our gear. He offers some safety pointers in case we tip the boat then directs me to the bow seat, pushes us into the river, climbs in and settles into the stern seat. We drift past one of the campers who has waded knee-deep and is casting a plastic craw toward the cut bank probing for smallmouth bass. Bill back-paddles while we exchange information.

“Nothing yet,” he says brightly. “But I caught a 14-incher here yesterday.”

Almost doomed by dams

When the Ozark National Scenic Riverways was created in 1964 it officially scrapped plans that would have put this chunk of the Missouri Ozarks underwater. Two dams had been on the drawing board.

The dams not only would have largely vanquished the rivers but also swallowed many of the 300 or so springs and caves that carve the subsurface landscape of this national park. Ally Spring on the Jacks Fork and Big Spring on the Current are two of the largest, most well-known and most visited springs.

Alley Spring pumps out an average daily flow of 81 million gallons and is home to a historic mill, which helps make it one of the most photographed spots in Missouri. But it’s always been a popular spot. Archeological evidence suggests people have been gathering at the spring for 10,000 years. There are more than 100 other historic structures in the park.

The aptly named Big Spring, located on the Current River downstream from Van Buren, Missouri, is the largest in the state and one of the largest freshwater springs in the world. Its average daily flow: 286 million gallons.

There are many more, including Welch, Cave (on the Jacks Fork), Pulltite, Round, Ebb and Flow, Blue (on the Jacks Fork), Rymer, Clint Williams, Blue (on the Current), Gravel, Cave (on the Current) and Panther. Hundreds more are small and unnamed, feeding the rivers and feeder streams.

There are even more caves, a result of the region’s karst landscape and eons of water veining and eroding the porous dolomite rock. However, self-guided caving, or free caving, on park property is prohibited. Except for Round Spring Cavern, which is accessible via ranger-guided tours during the summer season, and Devils Well – a sinkhole that was created when a cave roof collapsed that holds a sparklingly clear underground lake that also marks the local water table – park caves are off limits.

The park encompasses approximately 134 river miles and narrow strips of surrounding shoreline property, including the Jacks Fork, which rises north of Mountain View, Missouri, and flows east/northeast for about 44 miles to its confluence with the Current. The Current rises from a series of springs at Montauk State Park and flows southeast for more than 100 miles. The Current eventually enters Arkansas where it joins the Black River. Park riverways property ends about 20 miles downstream from Van Buren, Missouri.

Van Buren, population of around 850, is home to the Ozark National Scenic Riverways headquarters. But Eminence is unofficially the lynchpin point. A community of 600, Eminence straddles the Jacks Fork about 7 miles upstream from where it joins the Current. The town also has some staying power – 2018 marks its sesquicentennial.

Jim Anderson is serving his second term as major of Eminence. He’s also a local businessman and many of the folks who come for a day or two of floating, fishing or sightseeing will find clean, quaint and affordable accommodations at the Shady Lane Cabins & Motel, which he and his wife own and operate.

He is also one of the region’s strongest promoters. Given Anderson’s business interests and political connections this might seem a bit self-serving. But after sharing the cab of his Ford for an afternoon getting a glimpse of this region that intertwines astonishing natural wonders with what, for many, remains a hardscrabble existence, Anderson’s pitch for the benefits of tourism dollars is for the benefit of all. The Ozark National Scenic Riverways attracts about 1.5 million visitors annually.

There is plenty to see and do: The rivers, of course, unveil wonders at every bend. But there’s more: A small herd of wild horses prowls the area. To spot one becomes the highlight of any visit. The nearby Peck Ranch Wildlife Management Area is home to a small but growing, free-ranging elk herd. A serpentine gravel road ends at a surprisingly large parking lot, where I counted license plates from Texas, Kansas, Georgia and Iowa along with a dozen or so from Missouri. A short walk revealed a shut-in – a rocky falls where the river is forced into a narrow channel and down a steep cascade then into a pool, where the laughter and swimming nearly drown out the sound of the falls.

Another washboard gravel road ends at a trail head. A half-mile walk ends at Blue Spring, which might be Anderson’s favorite spot. It’s certainly one of the most dazzling. The spring is 310 feet deep and reflects the flanking bluff with a kaleidoscope blue hue fueled by shifting shadow and sun. Mesmerizing with reflective overtones and well worth the mile round trip walk.

There was once a lodge here, Anderson says. It was also the site of a Civil War camp. Anderson gestured toward the cliff line. The path leads to the top of the bluff.

“We dove off when we were kids,” he recalls quietly. “It’s prohibited now. It was probably prohibited then.”

Free-flowing fun

It’s about 6 miles from Bay Creek to Ally Spring. The float typically takes three or four hours, depending on various factors. The Jacks Fork is smaller than the Current. Both are Class I and II rivers, although caution should be taken. Both are littered with downed and overhanging trees. Summer weekends are crowded but Smith and I didn’t see another boat during our first two hours on the river. We did encounter a couple of goggle eye and several smallmouth bass and a thick water snake.

The hills and rivers are home to a few venomous snakes but it’s a rare encounter. “I’ve only seen one cottonmouth in the river,” Smith said.

We sideswipe a freshly downed tree and glide through a surprisingly deep pool, the water so clear the gravel bed glitters in the midday morning sunshine. A long riffle lay around the next bend, the water echoing like marbles rolling over a low slung corrugated metal roof.

At the next pool, a couple of miles above Ally Spring, we beach the boat and enjoy a shore lunch of sandwiches and chips.

A kayak and canoe appear, a teenager paddling the kayak followed by a man and younger boy in the canoe. A father and two sons. Greetings are exchanged. They ask about the fishing.

Smith finishes his lunch and adjusts the covering on his prosthesis. He lost his left leg below the knee in an automobile accident working on a ferry on the Jacks Fork when he was 15.

Smith has never viewed the missing limb as a handicap.

“I’ve always been active,” he says. “Hiking. Canoeing. Fishing. Wading. I love to go dancing. I just try to go and do my best. And I love to be an encouragement to anybody else.”

The rest of the float is an easy paddle. We catch a couple more bass, spot a pair of hawks and don’t see another boat until reaching the take-out point.

“Everyday on the river is like a new day for me,” Smith concludes. “The rivers have their own uniqueness. Their own beauty. There is really no other place like it. I would encourage people to come and enjoy it.”

If you go

The Ozark National Scenic Riverways is a national park and was the first of which created to protect a river system. The park hems the free-flowing Jacks Fork and Current rivers, which combine to drain a remote, rugged and altogether dazzling slice of the south-central Missouri Ozarks. You can paddle a canoe, float downstream in a tube, swim, camp, hike and enjoy a stunning array of wild flowers and wildlife. Shannon County, Missouri, which is home to the bulk of the riverways, is also home to a herd of wild horses. Elk have also been reintroduced. It’s worth a visit.

Access the area by U.S. Highway 60 and state routes 19 and 106. Many campsites and river access points are accessible by secondary roads. The landscape is rugged and somewhat remote but generally clean and well-kept. Cell service is spotty. The best way to see the rivers is by canoe, kayak or tube. There are numerous outfitters and shuttle services in the area.

Don’t miss the Twin Pines Conservation Center located about 1 mile east of Winona, Missouri, on Highway 60. The center, which is open April through November, features numerous exhibits on the history of the region, including the timber industry.

“We can’t compete with the natural attractions in the area,” says center manager Skyler Brockman. “But we’re a hub for the area.”

The center has about 30,000 visitors annually. Admission is free. Contact them at 573-325-1381.

