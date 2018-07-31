A handout photo made available by the Civil Protection State Coordination (CPCE) shows emergency personnel at the site where an Aeromexico plane crashed, in Durango, Mexico, 31 July 2018. 100 people were reported to be on board. No official casualty report has been released.

No deaths were reported Tuesday after an Aeromexico flight with more than 100 people aboard crashed in the Mexican state of Durango.

Photos from the scene show the mangled but mostly intact Embraer 190 plane in a field surrounded by fire crews and debris as a plume of smoke rises into the air. It landed on its belly in a field not far from the Guadalupe Victoria Airport.

José Aispuro, the governor of the Mexican state of Durango, said the aircraft was hit by a gust of wind as it left the runway, which may have led to the crash.

He said it hit the ground shortly after its takeoff. The pilot and one other person were seriously injured but were stable at a local hospital, he said.

Aispuro said a total of about 49 people were treated but most were minor injuries.

Earlier, government officials said 101 people were on board, 97 passengers and four crew members. That number was revised late Tuesday to 103.

Ante el percance ocurrido en el Aeropuerto Guadalupe Victoria de Durango he solicitado a los cuerpos de seguridad y emergencias atiendan el lamentable accidente. Oficialmente no hay cifras de heridos o fallecidos. En breve se darán a conocer los detalles de las acciones de apoyo. — José R. Aispuro T. (@AispuroDurango) July 31, 2018

The Aeromexico flight was heading to Mexico City, according to the airline.

"Aeromexico has learned of an accident in Durango and we are working to verify the information and obtain details," the airline said on Twitter. "We are working to gather additional information and will provide more details as they become available and confirmed. Our priority is to guarantee the safety of the clients and crew on board and we are working for it."

Corporaciones de emergencia y seguridad se encuentran en el km17 de la autopista Durango - Torreón atendiendo accidente de la aeronave, cede el paso a los vehículos de emergencia 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XR75WuMlai — PROTECCIÓN CIVIL DGO (@CEPCDurango) July 31, 2018

