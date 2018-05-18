Roku is throwing its own party and streamers are the beneficiaries.

Four years ago, the streaming video company began celebrating National Streaming Day, to mark the arrival 10 years ago of the first Roku device.

This year, the company has plenty to celebrate including its becoming a publicly-traded company -- its stock has risen 33% since its Sept. 2017 IPO -- and its Roku Channel, a with channel stocked with free ad-supported movies and TV shows launched last year.

Through Saturday, Roku owners can head to the Roku Channel to stream a collection of episodes -- free for the first time -- from networks such as Fox, EPIX, Showtime and Smithsonian Earth. Among the shows available: the premiere seasons of Showtime series such as Billions, Ray Donovan and The Affair; the first season of EPIX’s Get Shorty; episodes of Fox series such as The Four: Battle for Stardom and Beat Shazam, plus nature and wildlife documentaries from Smithsonian Earth.

Liev Schreiber is a four-time best drama actor nominee for his work on Showtime's 'Ray Donovan.'

Brian Bowen Smith, Showtime

You'll need something to binge after you get up early Saturday to watch the royal wedding of Harry and Meghan Markle, right?

“For 10 years, Roku has facilitated the massive shift in the way people watch TV and we’re extremely proud of the contribution we’re making to streaming entertainment,” said Roku chief marketing officer Matthew Anderson in a statement. “We can think of no better way to thank our base of nearly 21 million avid streamers than to offer free hit entertainment in partnership with some of the biggest and best TV networks like Showtime, Fox, EPIX, Smithsonian Earth and more.”

Well, there is another way -- a deal on Roku devices and TVs. Several Roku streaming players will be available through May 26 at reduced prices at retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart.com, and on Roku.com. The Roku Streaming Stick (regularly priced at $49.99) and Roku Ultra player ($99.99) are priced at $10 off, while the $69.99 Roku Streaming Stick+ is $15 cheaper.

With 4K and HDR playback, you can enjoy all your favorite shows anytime,

Roku

And TCL Roku TVs will be available at reduced prices, starting at $129. And any new TCL Roku TV comes with free one-month trials of Showtime, CBS All Access and fuboTV.

