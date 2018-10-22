A drone flies over a city.

Uber's flight ambitions expand beyond just shuttling people. It also includes delivering food.

According to a job posting spotted by The Wall Street Journal, Uber is looking to hire an executive to help launch its drone food delivery program known internally as UberExpress. According to the report, Uber hopes to get the drones up and running next year, with a goal to have the commercial service operating as part of its UberEats brand in a few markets in 2021.

Uber's drone ambitions aren't necessarily new, with CEO Dara Khosrowshahi telling attendees at the company's Uber Elevate Summit in May that the company was working on it.

"It's my personal belief that a key to solving urban mobility is flying burgers, in any city," Khosrowshahi said at the event, also noting that the company was one of the few chosen to participate in a government-approved commercial drone test program in San Diego.

Uber has already announced its plans for flying taxis, with chief product officer Jeff Holden previously stating that he hoped to see the program become a reality by 2020.

As for drone delivery, Uber is far from the only one hoping to take part. Amazon has been very vocal on its ambitions to deliver products via drone in the future while other companies such as UPS has exploring drone delivery as well.

As for domestic food drone delivery, well, it seems like 7-Eleven has everyone beat, delivering items to 77 customers in Reno, Nevada via a partnership with drone maker Flirtey in 2016 after a successful test earlier that year.

