In a park in California's agricultural Central Valley, Cesar Chavez, co-founder of the United Farm Workers, and New York Senator Robert F. Kennedy sat side by side. The two men came from vastly different backgrounds, but were united that day by at least two things: A shared vision for economic justice for all Americans – and a desire for Chavez to eat.

It was March 10, 1968, and Chavez had just completed a 25-day, water-only fast to recommit the union to nonviolent resistance. He had lost 35 pounds. It wasn't particularly cold that day, but in his delicate condition, he was bundled in a jacket, with a blanket draped over his legs.

Kennedy wore a suit with the union's black Aztec eagle pinned to the lapel. He had flown from Washington, D.C. to the city of Delano to join thousands of farmworkers at a mass celebrating the end of Chavez's fast.

With Chavez too weak to speak at the mass that day, Kennedy addressed the crowd.

"We have come here out of respect for one of the heroic figures of our time – Cesar Chavez," Kennedy said in his iconic Boston Brahmin accent. "I also come here to congratulate all of you, you who are locked with Cesar in the struggle for justice for the farmworker."

Less than a week after the fast, Kennedy announced his candidacy for president. He won the California primary on June 5, 1968, and was shot that night, marking a devastating moment in a pivotal year in U.S. history. The incident was especially painful to Chavez and the farmworkers, who regarded Kennedy as the first major political figure to support their movement.

During a disruptive year, the friendship between Kennedy and Chavez, who was born in Yuma, Arizona, and dropped out of school in seventh grade to become a migrant worker, proved that visions of equality and peace could bind together people from dramatically different American experiences.

"I think what really bonded them was that they really had this abiding faith in the promise of this nation, that equality and opportunity should be afforded to everybody, and they were willing to sacrifice for that," said Cesar Chavez's son, Paul Chavez, who was 10 in 1968.

'Weaker and weaker and weaker'

California's Central Valley is sandwiched between San Francisco and Los Angeles. It stretches 450 miles long and includes the inland cities of Bakersfield, Fresno and Sacramento.

The region is considered one of the most agriculturally productive in the world, yielding more than $35 billion worth of milk, grapes and almonds, among other farm products. But this bounty doesn't reach to the people who grow the crops: The Valley has been called "the Appalachia of the West" due to its entrenched poverty.

In the 1960s, Central Valley farmworkers were paid less than a dollar per hour and didn't have toilets in the fields. Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta and others founded the farmworkers union in 1962 to fight for improved pay and working conditions.

In 1965, Filipino farmworkers walked out of the fields to protest these conditions. The mostly Latino union voted to join them in the strike.

But nearly three years into the strike, some workers had grown impatient with their lack of progress. Some alleged they were beaten up and verbally abused on the picket line. During that cold, foggy winter, some frustrated young men talked of resorting to violence.

Chavez, a devout Catholic, viewed nonviolence as a moral imperative. He began his fast in February 1968 as an act of penance, believing he had failed as a leader to impart this message to union members.

He spent more than three weeks in a tiny storage room in an adobe brick building that served as the union's cooperative gas station. It was located on the union's Forty Acres property, just west of Delano.

"What I recall was this man that was pretty healthy – he was always in motion and going strong – becoming weaker and weaker and weaker," Paul Chavez said.

The farmworkers held daily mass during the fast. They made crosses out of grape cuttings, one for each day of the fast. They sang religious songs.

Over more than three weeks, some strikers and staff left the union because they disagreed with Chavez’s pacifist approach, said Marc Grossman, who today is communications director for the Cesar Chavez Foundation.

But the overwhelming majority recommitted themselves to nonviolence and, as his health rapidly deteriorated, Chavez determined the fast had been successful. He decided to end the fast on a Sunday, when most farmworkers had the day off. And he wanted Senator Kennedy to be there.

Two years earlier, Kennedy had become a champion for the farmworkers after he traveled to the Central Valley to attend a U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing on the grape strike. So when he got the request from the union staff, Kennedy didn't hesitate.

Kennedy agreed to go to Delano, "for the simple reason to get him to eat," said Peter Edelman, who was a legislative assistant for Kennedy. "What he said to me was, 'I'm worried about him.'"

'Violence is no answer'

Robert Kennedy had not yet publicly announced his candidacy when Chavez ended his fast on March 10. But at the mass in Delano, the farmworkers gave him plenty of encouragement.

"People were pushing each other to get a glimpse of him," Paul Chavez said. "I remember the enthusiasm. I remember people saying, 'Run, Bobby, run!'"

The Latino support for Kennedy was deep-seated. He had a record of supporting the poor and under-served: As a senator, he saw hunger and poverty when he visited the Mississippi Delta. He helped start a redevelopment project in the impoverished Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in New York City.

On top of that, they felt connected to the Kennedy clan due to their shared Catholic faith.

"People would say that John Kennedy was the Mexican president," Huerta, a union co-founder, said with a laugh. "I think that kind of rubbed off to Robert also."

At the mass, Kennedy praised Cesar Chavez's commitment to nonviolence.

"Let me say that violence is no answer," Kennedy said to the crowd. "And those who organized the steel plants and the auto plants and the coal mines a generation ago learned from bitter experience that that was so. For where there is violence and death and confusion and injury, the only ones who benefit are those who oppose your right to organize."

"Where there is violence, our nation loses," he said. "Violence destroys far more than it can ever create."

Kennedy also congratulated the farmworkers who were supporting Chavez's struggle.

"When your children and grandchildren take their place in America – going to high school, and college, and taking good jobs at good pay – where you look at them, you will say, 'I did this. I was there, at the point of difficulty and danger,'" he said. "And though you may be old and bent from many years of labor, no man will stand taller than you when you say, 'I marched with Cesar.'"

Kennedy's appearance in Delano that day put a spotlight on Chavez's sacrifice, deepening a bond between the union and the Kennedy family that continues to this day.

"This really put it on the front page of the national news, that the senator from New York came all the way to Delano, California, to be there with Cesar," Huerta said.

A movement for 'America's promise'

On March 16, 1968, Kennedy announced his candidacy, challenging President Lyndon Johnson and Senator Eugene McCarthy of Minnesota. Johnson later dropped out of the race, spurring Vice President Hubert Humphrey to enter.

Between March and California's June 5 primary, Chavez essentially shut down union operations and dispatched hundreds of farmworkers to Latino neighborhoods across California to campaign for Kennedy. It was a chance for the union to take the organizing clout it had developed during the grape strike and use it to influence American politics. Their mission was to register people to vote and convince them to pull the lever for Kennedy.

1968: RFK in Nashville and the 'destiny of dissent'

The farmworkers slept in church halls and on people's floors, eating tacos and burritos prepared by volunteers, as they signed up thousands of people to vote.

"Are you registering as a Republican or a Democrat?" Ed Chiera, who worked as a researcher and organizer for the union, recalled asking people in Spanish. "Kennedy," he said they'd reply enthusiastically.

When the farmworkers hit the pavement, their strategy was to go door-to-door to find people who would serve as precinct captains, Huerta said. They would leave them with a voter list and ask them to convince their neighbors to vote for Kennedy.

"We would wait a couple of days and then come back to make sure they were really doing it," she said. "And if not, then we would take the list and go to another house."

Walking the East LA precincts for Kennedy was one of the highlights of Helen Chavez's life, Paul Chavez said of his mother and Cesar Chavez's wife. She had never felt so exhausted, but continued with the work because she believed in Bobby.

"It was the biggest sense of pride for her, because she was part of this movement that was bigger than herself, bigger than the farmworker movement," Chavez said. "It was this movement to make sure that America's promise was extended to everybody."

'The death of the future'

On June 5, the union volunteers joined the Kennedy campaign at the Ambassador Hotel in LA to celebrate the senator's victory in the California primary.

Champagne flowed. A mariachi band prepared to perform.

Kennedy delivered his victory speech from the ballroom. Photos show Kennedy, with a bright smile, holding his fingers in a peace sign. Huerta stood just behind him.

After acknowledging his campaign staff and his wife, Kennedy thanked the union.

"I want to thank Cesar Chavez, who was here a little earlier… and all of those Mexican Americans who were such supporters of mine," he said. He turned to Huerta and thanked her, calling her, "an old friend of mine."

Moments later, Kennedy exited the stage and walked through a kitchen pantry.

Huerta thought she heard fireworks. They were bullets.

Three hit Kennedy.

Pandemonium rippled through the ballroom.

"Then the news came on the television that people had been shot," Ed Chiera said. "People had champagne glasses and just threw them against the wall."

Kennedy was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles. Outside, members of the farmworker union prayed the rosary.

Kennedy died 26 hours later.

"I never thought I would see the death of the future," Huerta said, quoting her friend, feminist Gloria Steinem. "The death of the past, yes, but not the death of the future. And that's kind of what it was like – it was the death of the future."

Long live Kennedy and Chavez

Kennedy's death devastated the nation. It was particularly painful for the farmworker union.

"The Chavez household was one of the saddest places that evening," Paul Chavez said.

"My mother was so excited about helping him win the primary and then to have those hopes dashed so tragically… it hurt her," he said. "My dad felt that he had lost a friend and a big supporter of the movement."

Huerta said his death disappointed a generation of activists.

"So many people became cynical," she said. "They gave up, they didn't continue working on political stuff. I think that was another one of the big losses."

Huerta, however, has continued fighting. She still runs the Bakersfield-based Dolores Huerta Foundation.

In March, nearly 50 years after Kennedy joined Chavez to end his fast, Huerta called on the two men's legacy to inspire a new generation. At the Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools, located on the site of the former Ambassador Hotel, she urged the kids to adopt the values of the two leaders and live a life of service.

She ended her speech with a call and response. At nearly 90 years old, she can still rile up a crowd.

"Que viva Cesar Chavez!" Huerta called out. The Spanish-language phrase translates to, "long live Cesar Chavez!"

"Que viva!" the students roared.

"Que viva Robert Kennedy!" she shouted.

"Que viva!" they cheered.

Rebecca Plevin covers immigration and equality for The Desert Sun. Contact her at rebecca.plevin@desertsun.com or @rebeccaplevin on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com