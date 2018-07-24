Floodwater covers North Tulpehocken Street in Pine Grove, Pa., Monday, July 23, 2018, after rain passed through the area.

David McKeown, AP

Heavy rains drenched much of the Northeast for a fourth consecutive day Tuesday, swelling rivers and flooding roads, while the western U.S. endured scorching temperatures and heat warnings.

About 40 million people from Washington state to Arizona were under an excessive heat warning or advisory Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. About 32 million people were under a flood watch, most of them in the East.

Phoenix reached 115 on Monday, a record for the date, the weather service said. The previous record was 114 in 2014.

The city could reach 117 degrees Tuesday, which could be the hottest day of the year, weather service meteorologist Larry Hopper said.

Maricopa County public health officials said people should take heat warnings seriously, noting 155 people died in the Phoenix area last year from heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Death Valley will see highs above 120 the next few days, with nighttime temperatures dropping to only about 100.

Southern California also was locked in a pattern of triple-digit weather, and people were urged to ease off the air conditioner and other appliances during peak power usage from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

In the normally mild Northwest. Portland, Oregon, was under a heat advisory, with temperatures expected in the mid-90s through Thursday.

Summer's #heat may be absent in parts of Midwest, Plains this week but hot temperatures will continue to bake much of the West: https://t.co/Ie7VszOJnc pic.twitter.com/D84yYBdsCQ — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 24, 2018

As the rain continued in the East and mid-Atlantic, Washington, D.C., could see its rainiest July on record. So far, the city had 8.2 inches of rain, 3 inches below its wettest July in 1945.

Paul Walker, a senior meteorologist for AccuWeather, said a smattering of daily and monthly record rainfall totals are again likely as the storms roll through the region. He blamed a large high-pressure system for bringing tropical moisture up to North Carolina through New York state.

He said some areas, already sodden with days of rain, could see as much as 5 or 6 inches Tuesday, with another round on Wednesday. By Thursday, the rain should slide east, bringing relief for the weekend.

Parts of Pennsylvania were the hardest hit. Some evacuations were reported near Harrisburg, the weather service said. And the town of Tremont, 110 miles northeast of Philadelphia, saw rivers of water rushing through its streets late Monday.

Taylor Jeremiah cools off while walking through a fountain early July 23, 2018, in downtown Phoenix.

Matt York, AP

Tourist destinations Hersheypark and ZooAmerica, 35 miles south of Philadelphia, were forced to close Monday because of "excessive rainfall over the past three days and localized flooding." Hersheypark opened Tuesday, but ZooAmerica remained closed.

The heavy rains Monday and Tuesday came after a weekend that saw record-setting rainfall trigger flash flooding in Virginia and Maryland, stranding vehicles and forcing water rescues and road closures. Saturday was one of the wettest July days ever recorded in Washington and Baltimore.

"Unfortunately, looking long-range, this pattern may reset itself next Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. More of same," Walker said. "Just what everybody wants to hear."

Contributing: BrieAnna J Frank, Arizona Republic; Zach Urness and David Davis, The Salem Statesman Journal; The Associated Press

A stubborn upper trough and wealth of tropical moisture will continue to impact the East with heavy rain and flash flooding through mid-week. The left graphic shows how much precipitation fell over the last 48hrs and the right graphic shows the forecast through Thurs evening. pic.twitter.com/TyZ8CcR5Np — NWS (@NWS) July 23, 2018

