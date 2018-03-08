This undated photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows JinJing Ma. Police are searching for the 12-year-old girl they say was abducted from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Police said in a statement that JinJing was last seen leaving the airport with an unknown woman on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Police say JinJing is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She is Asian and has black hair and brown eyes. The woman they say abducted her is described as Asian, about 40 years old with black hair. They say she was wearing a black dress.

ARLINGTON, Va. – The 12-year-old girl at the center of a Virginia Amber Alert has been found, according to The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Around 3 p.m., the organization tweeted that, "12-year-old JinJing Ma missing from @reagan_airport in Arlington, #Virgina has been found safe!"

According to Reagan Washington National Airport officials, she was found safe in New York City.

Ma was believed to be in extreme danger after she was last seen Thursday leaving the airport around 8 a.m. She was in America as part of a tour group from China, police said. That group has since traveled to San Francisco and is being interviewed in order to get more information on the abduction.

According to police, Ma received her passport just prior to checking in and left her group. They said the girl asked to go to the bathroom. She met up with an unknown middle-aged Asian female, who helped her change her clothes. They then walked together to the arrivals area of the airport and disappeared out of camera view. Police said they exchange between Ma and the woman may have been cordial.

#AMBERAlert SAFELY #RECOVERED!



12-year-old JinJing Ma missing from @reagan_airport in Arlington, #Virgina has been found safe!



Thank you for sharing her poster, without your help we wouldn't be able to bring you this fantastic news! pic.twitter.com/hxIfqSvB45 — NCMEC (@MissingKids) August 3, 2018

A witness told police that he may have seen the same woman in New York City meet up with the victim and hand her food. The 12-year-old was with a group of students visiting various locations in the U.S.

Police said Ma was taken by an unknown Asian woman, approximately 40 years of age, with black hair, who was seen wearing a black dress. That woman is pictured on the right in the photo below.

Police had been trying to get in touch with her grandfather back in New York but had no luck.

The Amber Alert was canceled Friday afternoon and officials said Ma is in the custody of her parents.

“This is a great example of the work that can be accomplished when the community and law enforcement come together to achieve a common goal. We are grateful that Jinjing is safe and with family," airport officials said in a statement Friday. "Our goal was to locate her to ensure she was safe and unharmed, and we accomplished that goal. I’m proud of our Airports Authority detectives’ excellent work in this case and grateful that we are part of such a capable law enforcement community.”

We are pleased to share that Jinjing Ma has been found and is safe. Additional details below. Thank you to all the law enforcement officials who worked tirelessly to locate her. pic.twitter.com/84JPZqJ5Ni — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) August 3, 2018

