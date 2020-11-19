Mortimer Farms in Dewey-Humbolt is more than a turkey farm

The Mortimer family wants to educate visitors about how food gets from the farm to their table and create a fun experience.

DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, Ariz. — You may already be loading up on everything you need for Thanksgiving dinner. For some, that includes a road trip northwest of the Valley to Dewey Humboldt.

Just 16 miles from Prescott at the corner of State Routes 69 and 169 sits Mortimer Farms.

“We do raise up all the turkeys. When you come to the farm to pick up your turkey it will be fresh. It will not be frozen when you pick it up. We process it the day before you pick it up,” said Ashlee Mortimer.

The farm expects to sell about 400 turkeys for Thanksgiving. Nov. 20 is the last day to preorder turkeys for Thanksgiving.

Mortimer says for food safety, the livestock is separated from the crops. So, you won’t see any live turkeys at the farm. They are raised at the family’s ranch.

The Mortimer family opened the farm 10 years ago. The goal is not only to provide delicious ingredients for big meals, but they also want to educate visitors about how food gets from the Farm to their table.

“See where food grows. Learn how to harvest. Know where their turkey is coming from,” said Mortimer.

Kiddos like can play on several play sets, feed the animals and harvest their own seasonal food.

“My daughter likes picking okra and bell peppers. She’ll just eat it on the way home,” said Brittany Vega, who brought her two-year-old daughter to the farm.

There is plenty of food in the country store to fill that Thanksgiving table including pies, fudge and jams.

A Mortimer family tradition helping other families create their own.

“Stuff I grew up doing as a kid we’ve altered and changed. So, it felt like a farm playground for our guests,” said Mortimer.

To keep up to date on future events at Mortimer Farms visit their Facebook page.