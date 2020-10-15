Mohave County Sheriff's deputies investigating drowning at Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning in the area of Thompson Bay in Lake Havasu early Thursday morning.
Dispatch received a call about a person in the water around 8:20 a.m. When the Rescue and Recovery team entered the water they found a male's body, deputies said.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene and was released to the Mohave County Medical Examiner.
No suspicious circumstances are suspected at this time, according to deputies.
An investigation is ongoing.