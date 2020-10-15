Mohave County Sheriff's deputies investigating drowning at Lake Havasu

A man died from drowning in the Thompson Bay area of Lake Havasu on Thursday morning.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning in the area of Thompson Bay in Lake Havasu early Thursday morning.

Dispatch received a call about a person in the water around 8:20 a.m. When the Rescue and Recovery team entered the water they found a male's body, deputies said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and was released to the Mohave County Medical Examiner.

No suspicious circumstances are suspected at this time, according to deputies.