Mohave County mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus

Mosquito surveillance in the area of Body Beach has turned up positive detection for illness, officials say.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — On July 31, Mohave County Department of Public Health verified that some mosquitoes in Lake Havasu City have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Mosquito surveillance identified Culux mosquitoes, the species most commonly found carrying the virus and tested for.

Because of the results, Mohave officials ask that residents and visitors to the area try to avoid the beach.

It is possible to reduce risk by wearing insect repellent and long sleeved shirts and long pants. Mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk, officials say.