MLK Day celebrations different due to pandemic, meaning just as strong

Events across the Valley honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy look different due to COVID-19 this year, but the celebrations planned go on.

PHOENIX — More than half a century later, the words Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke to thousands on the Lincoln Memorial steps still strike a powerful chord.

On Saturday, the City of Surprise hosted a virtual MLK celebration, leading into a day of community service, and on Friday, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School hosted a car parade and zoom event so people could watch from home.

“Martin Luther King Jr. was a revolutionary of love, peace, justice and non-violence,” said Pastor Warren H. Stewart Sr. of First Institution Baptist Church. “A fighter for equal rights.”

MLK day continues to further Dr. King's mission.

“I think it kind of helps kind of reset our philosophy or democracy,” said Mel Hannah, Vice Chairman of the Arizona Commission on African American Affairs. Hannah recently received the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Living the Dream Award” for embodying the ideas of Dr. King through his continued personal commitment to human relations and social justice.

“We need to understand our history,” he said. “We can’t run from it, we shouldn’t be ashamed of it… we need to understand it, for one important reason, it we don’t, you’re apt to repeat it.”

Both agree, given the current political climate Dr. King would be distraught, but had wisdom still relevant today.

“He would be disturbed at the resurgence of racists conversation,” said Pastor Stewart Sr.

“Martin King says we have to choose and I believe he would choose community, which in the word community is unity.”