A hiker missing in the Superstition Mountains since Wednesday afternoon has been found alive, according to a rescue organization.

The Central Arizona Mountain Rescue Association's Twitter account tweeted shortly before 12 p.m., that Peter Fisher, 76, had been found.

Fisher and a group of friends began hiking from the First Water Trailhead Wednesday afternoon, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. He turned back due to fatigue partway through the hike, which often happened.

At 3:24 p.m., Wednesday, those group members saw a text message from Fisher indicating that he was lost.

Five sheriff's office ground teams, helicopters from the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Phoenix Police Department and mountain rescue volunteers searched for him Wednesday and Thursday.

