PHOENIX — The family, friends, and even the favorite band of a missing Phoenix woman fear the worst about her whereabouts.

Samantha Duran, 41, has been missing since late October of 2019. Her stepmother, Monica, who asked that we not use her last name, expected to hear from Duran on the 25th anniversary of Duran's father's death. That day was October 20, but the day came and went without word from Samantha.

Her most recent social media posts shed little light on where she may be. The last text message from her phone was a heart emoji, something Monica says she never used.

"That wasn’t her typing," Monica said by phone Tuesday. "I’ve known the kid since she was 8 years old, and that was not her typing."

Calls to her cell phone number result in a busy signal.

Monica has suffered recent health issues and said her stepdaughter had always been a source of support during tough times, but she hasn't heard from Samantha.

Chrysti Bowman knows Duran through their mutual fandom of the band Garbage. The band's fans are called Darklings, a nicknamed coined by lead singer Shirley Manson.

"She was a fellow Darkling," Bowman said. "She used to call me her little Garbage twin."

Bowman prompted the band to post a message about Samantha on its social media pages, and the band did.

"Heartbroken to have to post this, but we are desperate to know the whereabouts of one of our dear fans, Samantha Duran," the Facebook post reads. "She was last seen at a movie theater in downtown Phoenix, Arizona in late October."

Garbage Heartbroken to have to post this but we are desperate to know the wh... ereabouts of one of our dear fans, Samantha Duran. She was last seen at a movie theatre in downtown Phoenix, Arizona in late October of last year. A missing persons report has been filed to no avail.

Monica said the gesture was appreciated.

"I think it’s awesome, because a lot of bands, they don’t care," Monica said.

The Phoenix Police Department confirmed that a missing persons report has been filed but did not share any additional information.

