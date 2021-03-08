Mesa private school principal faces 15 counts of alleged sexual abuse with minor students

Victor Elias Zamora is accused of sexually abusing three teenage boys at Legacy International Academy.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa private school principal is behind bars and faces more than a dozen felony charges for allegedly sexually abusing three male students.

Chandler Police arrested Victor Elias Zamora, 40, on July 22 after doing a month-long investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by the Legacy International Academy director and teacher - a private school operated near Brown and Gilbert roads in Mesa.

Investigators said back in April 2019, Zamora sexually abused a 16-year-old victim inside his minivan at a Chandler parking lot.

Authorities said on numerous occasions, Zamora picked up the victim from his home in Chandler and took him to dinner and his office in Mesa where the abuse continued, court documents show.

The victim’s siblings attended the school where Zamora was the teacher and principal, police said.

READ THE STORY IN SPANISH: Director de escuela privada en Mesa arrestado por presuntamente admitir conducta sexual con menores, dicen autoridades

In text messages attained by officials between the boy and Zamora from September 2019, the boy vaguely confronted Zamora about what he allegedly did to him and said he would press charges. Zamora allegedly apologized, and said he didn't mean to harm him, documents showed.

During a recorded conversation on July 19, Zamora allegedly admitted to the sexual acts with the boy, officials said. Zamora was arrested three days later.

Zamora allegedly admitted to the crimes, including sexually abusing two other juvenile males from Legacy Academy, during his post-Miranda interview.

Investigators said the sexual assaults happened on school grounds, Zamora’s personal office and a parking lot in Chandler.

Zamora was also active as a youth leader in various religious communities in the East Valley and held a position of trust, police said.

12 News made multiple attempts to contacts the school but were unable to reach anyone. The school’s website and phone number are down.

Michelle Skura, Zamora’s attorney, said her client is contracted internationally to go to schools and look at their curriculum as an administrator or auditor. She added that he does not work directly with children.

Zamora was arrested at his Mesa home. He was booked into the county jail for 15 counts of sexual conduct with a minor and is being held on a $1 million bond.

“That’s very disturbing,” said Sandy, a business owner who has operated a dry cleaning business across the street from the school for 40 years.

“It’s really disturbing to see that, lucky my kids are older and not in there but something I would have considered since it’s across the road,” she said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Zamora had not posted bond.

Up to Speed