Valley mother and son missing, family asks for help

A mother and her 1-year-old son, who were last seen at their residence, are missing, police say.

MESA, Ariz. — Police say a Mesa woman and her son are missing.

Dalton Pettigrew, 21, and her 1-year-old son Brady went missing from their home on Aug. 18.

Dalton and Bradey were last seen at their home in the area of Higley and Baseline in Mesa. Their family is concerned for their welfare.

Dalton is believed to possibly be with her girlfriend but family has not seen or heard from neither her nor Brady since last Tuesday, police said.