Someone could be the winner of the largest Mega Millions so far this year, with a jackpot $530 million with a cash option of $344 million.

This is the largest jackpot so far this year. The last huge jackpot was for $437 million back in January and the winning ticket was bought in New York.

Someone from North Carolina won the $344 million Powerball jackpot on Tuesday.

And a $14 million winning ticket was sold at a Goodyear Circle K.