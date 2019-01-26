Just one day after Sheriff Paul Penzone held a press conference saying more than 50 guns are missing from the department, and blaming his predecessor, Joe Arpaio, for the missing guns, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department is inviting the community to see for themselves. To see what goes on behind the scenes and beyond the badge.

The free annual community academy is for anyone who wants to learn more about the local law enforcement.

The program is also a recruiting event, there are currently hundreds of job openings within MCSO.

“So this is a great chance for them to come and speak to us to humanize the badge and learn something new,” said MCSO community outreach officer, Isidro Caro.

“Honestly I just wanted to learn a little bit about what the sheriff’s department does. My dad is a New York City police officer and I respect that,” said Christian Palermo.

Palermo attended the community academy in hopes of gaining a greater sense of security. She’s a realtor and says in her line of work feeling safe in all neighborhoods across Maricopa county is crucial.

“This is a great situation for people to in a positive way look and see what’s going on and look and see what they are here to do for us,” said Palermo.

Attendees were encouraged to ask questions and shown real life swift water rescues by MCSO’s aviation Lake Patrol.

“They will also display our shooting ranges students will participate in a shooting activity on the final day and meet Sheriff Penzone,” said Caro.

MCSO is hoping to recruit future deputies from the outreach program.

“The best part is currently we have 450 job openings so we’ve had people that take this course and end up becoming employed by the sheriff’s office,” said Caro.

For information about jobs available within Maricopa County sheriff’s office go to MCSO.org.

