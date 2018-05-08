YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. — A Maricopa County Sheriff’s K-9 is recovering and a pit bull is dead after a fight between the two dogs led to the K-9's handler shooting the pit bull Saturday night.

MCSO said deputies responded to a home near 111th and Peoria avenues around 9 p.m. Saturday for a fight. When the deputies arrived, homeowners told them the suspects had run out the back door.

Suzette Kline, the homeowner, says she informed the officer she had a dog in the back and wanted to go get him before the officer went any further. She says she ran in the back to get her 7-year-old pit bull named Chevy, but it was too late.

“The officer sicced his dog, the K-9 cop, on my animal and then shot him 3 to 5 times,” she said.

MCSO says Kline's dog attacked first.

According to MCSO, a deputy and his K-9, named Tarzan, made their way into the alley to look for the suspects when a pit bull came out of the backyard and attacked the K-9, the sheriff’s office said.

The handler tried to separate the dogs but couldn't, as the pit bull had latched onto the K-9, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the handler, having run out of options, shot the pit bull with his service weapon. The pit bull did not survive his injuries.

Now Kline says she and her family have to live with the pain of losing their pet.

"My 5-year-old grandson watched his beloved family member get shot,” Kline said. “This is something that they'll have to live with for the rest of their life and now they're afraid of the police.”

Tarzan, the K-9, suffered puncture wounds to the chest and was taken to the vet for medical care, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Maricopa County Sheriff's K-9 is recovering and a pit bull is dead after a fight between the two dogs led to the K-9's handler shooting the pit bull Saturday night. Photo: MCSO

There are no reported injuries other than the two dogs.

Last night, K9 Officer Tarzan was attacked by a pit bull and hurt in the line of duty while responding to a call. Tarzan and his handler Deputy Gulikers are in our thoughts. ❤️ We wish Tarzan a quick and full recovery. #NationalFriendshipDay pic.twitter.com/rj682838N4 — MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) August 6, 2018

