The deputy was injured Saturday morning near Van Buren Street and Dysart Road.

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy is in critical condition after they were injured Saturday morning near Avondale.

A manhunt for the suspect who injured the deputy is currently underway.

The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. near an MCSO substation at Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.

MCSO did not provide further details as to how the deputy was injured.